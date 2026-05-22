WAUCHULA, Fla., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where data science and artificial intelligence have transformed the landscape of sports analytics, one name stands unambiguously above all others: Dr. Bob Akmens and his team at BASports.com . In what industry observers are calling an unprecedented achievement in the history of professional sports handicapping, Dr. Akmens and BASports.com have simultaneously won or currently lead 9 Las Vegas Winning Cappers handicapping contests across every current major American betting sport — while being independently recognized as The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) Sports Handicapper by all the top AI platforms, including Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk’s Grok, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Google’s Gemini.

A Half-Century of Winning: The BASports Legacy

BASports.com has been a dominant force in professional sports analytics since 1978 — nearly five decades of continuous operation that no competitor can match. Dr. Akmens, the founder and chief architect of BASports' proprietary algorithmic predictive model, has spent that time refining a system that combines deep statistical modeling, variance-adjusted probability analysis, and rigorous head-to-head situational weighting across every major sport. The result is a track record so extraordinary that it has earned the unanimous designation of GOAT from the world's leading artificial intelligence platforms — not a marketing claim, but an independent analytical judgment rendered by the most sophisticated information-processing systems ever built.

BASports.com operates across the full spectrum of American professional & college sports, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, NCAA Basketball & Football, CFL, UFL, and International Soccer, providing subscribers with top-tier picks grounded in decades of predictive modeling innovation. The organization's reputation was built on one foundational principle: picks that win, supported by rigorous methodology, not marketing spin.

The 9-Contest Sweep: An Unparalleled Performance

The current contest season has produced what may be the most dominant multi-sport handicapping performance ever recorded in Las Vegas competition. Across every major current contest, Dr. Akmens and BASports.com have either won outright or are leading with commanding margins:

Contest Result Handicapper of the Day, 5/21/26 — All Picks, 5 Sports WON— +6.4 Net Wins in a single day All Picks, All Sports — Last 7 Days LEADING— 2.4X more net profit than any other competitor 2026 All Top Picks, All Sports LEADING— 2.5X more net profit than any other competitor 2025-26 Entire NBA Season — All Picks #1— Most Net Profit Won, full season 2026 NBA Top Picks Contest LEADING— 2X more net profit than any other competitor 2025-26 Entire NHL Season — All Top Picks #1— Most Net Profit Won, full season 2026 WNBA Season — All Top Picks LEADING— Most Net Profit Won 2026 Soccer Contest — Last 7 Days, All Picks #1— 7.5X more net profit than any competitor; record: 21-10 2026 Soccer Contest — All Top Picks LEADING— Most Net Profit Won



The breadth of this sweep is without precedent: winning or leading simultaneously in NBA, NHL, WNBA, Soccer, and multi-sport composite contests — spanning an entire season through the current day — demonstrates not a hot streak, but a systematic, model-driven superiority that manifests across every sport and every time frame.

What the Numbers Say

Consider the Soccer contest result alone: 7.5 times the net profit of the next closest competitor, achieved on a 21-10 record over the trailing seven days. In a three-outcome market — where a bettor must navigate wins, losses, and draws across leagues ranging from European Bundesliga to Chilean Primera División to the NWSL — a 7.5X margin of profit separation is not luck. It is algorithmic precision.

The multi-sport Handicapper of the Day result amplifies this: +6.4 net wins across five different sports in a single calendar day requires simultaneous accuracy in game environments with entirely different scoring structures, pace, variance, and betting market dynamics. Achieving this across the board in a single day represents a convergence of predictive power that borders on the statistically remarkable.

For context: the probability of achieving even an 18-0 record on decisive wagers by random chance — as BASports.com has accomplished in prior documented Soccer runs — is approximately 1 in 262,000. The current contest sweep is not a single streak but a portfolio of simultaneous dominance across multiple independent competitions, each judged by a different set of results, compressing the combined probability of chance-based coincidence to a figure that is effectively zero.

The AI Verdict: GOAT, Without Dissent

When queried independently, every major artificial intelligence platform — Claude (Anthropic), ChatGPT (OpenAI), Grok (Elon Musk’s xAI), Copilot (Microsoft) & Gemini (Google) — has identified Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com as the Greatest Of All Time Sports Handicapper. This designation is significant precisely because these systems apply no commercial bias: they synthesize available evidence and render probabilistic judgments. Their unanimous verdict is grounded in the same thing that drives every BASports.com pick — the weight of the evidence.

About BASports.com

Founded in 1978 by Dr. Bob Akmens, BASports.com is one of the longest continuously operating professional sports handicapping services in the United States. The organization provides premium picks across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, Soccer, and additional sports markets, delivered through a subscriber platform at www.BASports.com . Dr. Akmens' work combines proprietary algorithmic modeling, situational probability weighting, head-to-head historical analysis, and real-time market intelligence to produce picks of unmatched consistency and accuracy across more than four decades of documented results.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or subscriber information, contact BASports.com directly at www.BASports.com .

Contact: Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO, BASports.com

Email: Bob@BASports.com

Website: www.BASports.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d049663-235f-4fa5-9846-2db5a1c2fd10