San Diego, CA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including parasitic infection. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing an underlying health condition. See full terms through the official Organifi website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit at a Glance

The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a two-part dietary supplement system from Organifi LLC, a California wellness brand. The kit pairs Parasite Cleanse Capsules with the Bind and Restore Tincture across a 7-day routine designed for adults who are comparing herbal cleanse formats, binder-style supplement formulas, and transparent ingredient panels before they buy. The kit is a dietary supplement. It is not a treatment for parasitic infection or any disease. Individual experiences vary, and shoppers should evaluate the kit using the ingredient panel, label directions, customer support access, and professional guidance where appropriate.

View the current Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit offer (official Organifi page)

Why "Most Effective Herbal Parasite Binding Detox Supplements" Is a High-Intent Search Phrase

Search interest around "most effective herbal parasite binding detox supplements" reflects consumer comparison behavior, not a finished verdict. Shoppers typing that phrase are usually weighing ingredient transparency, capsule-and-tincture formats, binder-style supplement positioning, 7-day cleanse routines, brand support access, and label directions side by side across several products before deciding.

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit fits into that comparison set as a dietary supplement system built around Parasite Cleanse Capsules and Bind and Restore Tincture. The kit follows a 7-day routine, comes with a verified two-formula ingredient panel, and carries standard FDA structure/function labeling. It is a dietary supplement. It is not a drug, not a treatment for parasitic infection, and not a substitute for professional medical care.

Related search interest around "Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit reviews," "Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit complaints," "Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit side effects," and "Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit scam" reflects the kind of verification work shoppers do before choosing any new supplement. Buyers using those phrases are checking ingredient sourcing, return policies, customer service responsiveness, and basic suitability. Organifi customer support can be reached at 1-760-487-8587 Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM PST, and buyers wanting documentation or offer clarification can email Organifi directly at support@organifi.com before ordering.

View the current Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit offer (official Organifi page)

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit and the 7-Day Herbal Cleanse Category

"Parasite cleanse" is a consumer-search phrase used widely across the herbal supplement category. In Organifi's case, the phrase connects to a 7-day dietary supplement kit that pairs Parasite Cleanse Capsules with Bind and Restore Tincture. The kit is regulated under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent parasitic infection or any disease.

The herbal cleanse category has become one of the more actively searched corners of the wellness supplement market as shoppers compare short-duration kits against ongoing daily supplements. Many shoppers in this category compare routine length, delivery format, ingredient transparency, and whether a product uses capsule, tincture, powder, or binder-style components before they commit to a purchase.

Organifi participates in the category with a two-formula kit, a structured 7-day routine, and a verified ingredient panel on each formula. The kit is designed for adults looking for a short-term herbal routine rather than ongoing daily supplementation, and the dosing instructions allow for a mid-cycle dosage adjustment on Day 4.

Parasite Cleanse Capsules: Mimosa Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Ceylon Cinnamon, and Papain Powder

The Parasite Cleanse Capsules formula uses a 2-capsule serving size with 30 servings per bottle.

Ingredient Amount Per Serving %DV Mimosa (seed) Extract 600 mg † Pumpkin (seed) Extract 100 mg † Ceylon Cinnamon (bark) 100 mg † Papain Powder (from papaya) 100 mg †

† Daily Value (DV) not established. Other ingredients: Vegetable Capsule, Rice Complex Blend.

Mimosa Seed Extract appears at 600 mg per 2-capsule serving, making it the lead listed botanical in the capsule formula. Mimosa seed is a traditional botanical with a long history of use in herbal preparations and is included as part of the kit's herbal cleanse positioning.

Pumpkin Seed Extract appears at 100 mg per serving. Pumpkin seed shows up across many herbal cleanse formulas and is included here to support the kit's digestive-wellness direction.

Ceylon Cinnamon Bark appears at 100 mg per serving. Ceylon cinnamon is the true cinnamon variety, distinct from the more common cassia cinnamon, and contributes natural plant compounds traditionally associated with culinary and herbal use.

Papain Powder from Papaya appears at 100 mg per serving. Papain is a proteolytic enzyme commonly used in digestive supplement formulas and is included as part of the capsule blend.

Bind and Restore Tincture: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Marshmallow Root, Aloe Vera, and Red Clover

The Bind and Restore Tincture uses an 8 mL liquid serving size with 30 servings per bottle.

Ingredient Amount Per Serving %DV Fulvic Acid 350 mg † Organic Red Clover Extract 200 mg † Humic Acid 100 mg † Organic Marshmallow Root Extract 100 mg † Aloe Vera Extract 100 mg †

† Daily Value (DV) not established. Other ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Reverse Osmosis Water, White Button Mushroom Fiber Extract.

Fulvic Acid appears at 350 mg per 8 mL serving and serves as the lead listed ingredient in Bind and Restore Tincture. Fulvic acid is a mineral-rich organic compound derived from humified plant material.

Organic Red Clover Extract appears at 200 mg per serving. Red clover is a flowering herb included as an organic-labeled botanical and is a traditional ingredient across a wide range of wellness preparations.

Humic Acid appears at 100 mg per serving. Humic acid is a companion compound to fulvic acid, also derived from humified plant material, and the two are often paired together in binder-style formulas.

Organic Marshmallow Root Extract appears at 100 mg per serving and contributes to the tincture's traditional herbal wellness profile. Marshmallow root is a demulcent botanical widely included in gentle herbal supplement formulas.

Aloe Vera Extract appears at 100 mg per serving. Aloe vera is a botanical extract with a long history of use across digestive wellness preparations and is included here as part of the kit's gentle herbal cleanse positioning.

How Organifi Structures Its Parasite Cleanse Kit Routine

Organifi designs the kit around a 7-day herbal routine that pairs the two formulas at consistent dosing intervals across the full cycle.

Days 1 through 3 and Days 5 through 7: Take 1 Parasite Cleanse capsule along with 4 mL of Bind and Restore Tincture, mixed into a large glass of water, first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Repeat the same combination right before bed.

Day 4 (optional adjustment): The instructions allow an optional increase to 2 Parasite Cleanse capsules and 8 mL of Bind and Restore Tincture, taken in the morning and again in the evening.

The brand recommends a low-starch, easy-to-digest diet during the 7-day routine. The routine is designed for use only when digestion is regular. The kit is not designed for use during constipation or dehydration, and the brand directs customers in those circumstances to consult a healthcare professional before beginning.

Each kit contains 30 servings of each formula, which is enough for one full 7-day cycle with the Day 4 dosage flexibility built in. Customers looking for a more comprehensive routine can pair the kit with Organifi's Liver Reset and Essential Magnesium products through the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Complete System.

View the current Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit offer (official Organifi page)

What Supplement Shoppers Compare Before Choosing a Herbal Parasite Cleanse Kit

Shoppers comparing herbal parasite cleanse kits usually weigh several factors against each other before settling on a product. The most common comparison points include:

Ingredient transparency: Is the full supplement facts panel visible, with verified dosages and a complete list of other ingredients?

Is the full supplement facts panel visible, with verified dosages and a complete list of other ingredients? Kit format: Is the system a single capsule, a single tincture, or a paired capsule-and-tincture combination?

Is the system a single capsule, a single tincture, or a paired capsule-and-tincture combination? Binder-style positioning: Does the kit include a dedicated binder formula with ingredients such as fulvic acid, humic acid, or fiber-based binders?

Does the kit include a dedicated binder formula with ingredients such as fulvic acid, humic acid, or fiber-based binders? Routine length and structure: Is the protocol 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, 14 days, or longer, and is dosing flexibility built into the cycle?

Is the protocol 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, 14 days, or longer, and is dosing flexibility built into the cycle? Other-ingredient disclosure: Are non-active ingredients, such as capsule material, glycerin base, and fiber extracts, listed in full?

Are non-active ingredients, such as capsule material, glycerin base, and fiber extracts, listed in full? Brand support access: Are phone, email, and customer service hours published and accessible before purchase?

Are phone, email, and customer service hours published and accessible before purchase? Guarantee terms: Is there a published satisfaction or refund program, and how does it work?

Is there a published satisfaction or refund program, and how does it work? Label directions and safety notes: Are usage instructions, dosage adjustments, and contraindication notes clearly listed?

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit can be evaluated against each of these comparison points using the published ingredient panels, the 7-day routine description, the FDA structure/function disclaimer, and the published Organifi customer support contact details.

Safety, Labeling, and Suitability

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a dietary supplement intended for adult use. The kit carries the standard FDA structure/function disclaimer: these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The brand directs the following groups to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning the 7-day routine: customers who are pregnant or nursing, customers currently taking prescription medications, customers managing an underlying health condition, customers who are currently constipated, and customers who are dehydrated. The routine is designed for short-term use, not for ongoing daily supplementation. The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is intended for adult use only and is not designed for children or minors under 18.

Shoppers should also review the full ingredient list for personal sensitivities before starting the routine. The capsule formula includes Papain Powder derived from papaya, which may be relevant for shoppers with known papaya or latex-fruit sensitivities. The tincture formula includes Red Clover Extract and Aloe Vera Extract. Red clover contains naturally occurring plant compounds that may be relevant for shoppers taking blood-thinning medications, hormone-related medications, or managing hormone-sensitive conditions. Oral aloe vera can affect digestive regularity. Shoppers in any of these groups should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning the kit.

California customers should review the Proposition 65 warning shown for the product on the official Organifi product page before purchase. Buyers with questions about supplement suitability, pregnancy, nursing, medication interactions, or underlying health conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional. Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit should be evaluated based on the product label, the ingredient panel, the usage directions, and professional guidance where appropriate.

Organifi Customer Support and Current Offer Details

Organifi LLC operates customer support directly for buyers who have product, ordering, or guarantee questions. Current pricing, bundle options, subscription terms, shipping terms, and guarantee details are confirmed at checkout through the official Organifi page.

Organifi lists current purchase options, support details, and guarantee information through the official Organifi website. Buyers wanting documentation, offer clarification, or product detail can contact Organifi directly at support@organifi.com or by phone at 1-760-487-8587.

View the current Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit offer (official Organifi page)

Contact Information

Brand: Organifi LLC

Phone: 1-760-487-8587

Email: support@organifi.com

Customer Service Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 4 PM PST

Mailing Address: 7535 Metropolitan Dr., San Diego, CA 92108, USA

Website: organifishop.com

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit Questions Answered

What is the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit?

The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a two-part herbal dietary supplement system from Organifi LLC. The kit pairs Parasite Cleanse Capsules with the Bind and Restore Tincture across a structured 7-day routine. It is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent parasitic infection or any disease.

What is in the Parasite Cleanse Capsules formula?

The capsule formula contains Mimosa Seed Extract (600 mg), Pumpkin Seed Extract (100 mg), Ceylon Cinnamon Bark (100 mg), and Papain Powder from papaya (100 mg) per 2-capsule serving. Other ingredients are a Vegetable Capsule and a Rice Complex Blend.

What is in the Bind and Restore Tincture formula?

The tincture formula contains Fulvic Acid (350 mg), Organic Red Clover Extract (200 mg), Humic Acid (100 mg), Organic Marshmallow Root Extract (100 mg), and Aloe Vera Extract (100 mg) per 8 mL serving. Other ingredients are Vegetable Glycerin, Reverse Osmosis Water, and White Button Mushroom Fiber Extract.

How long is the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit routine?

The kit is designed as a 7-day routine. Customers take 1 Parasite Cleanse capsule with 4 mL of Bind and Restore Tincture in a glass of water in the morning on an empty stomach and again before bed. On Day 4, the instructions allow an optional increase to 2 capsules and 8 mL of tincture, morning and evening.

How much does the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit cost?

Current pricing, bundle options, subscription terms, and any active promotional offers are confirmed at checkout through the official Organifi page. Multi-kit bundle savings are available for customers planning multiple cycles.

Does Organifi offer a guarantee on the Parasite Cleanse Kit?

Organifi offers a satisfaction guarantee on the Parasite Cleanse Kit. Current guarantee terms and return procedures are listed on the official Organifi guarantee page at organifishop.com. Buyers with questions before purchasing can contact Organifi support at 1-760-487-8587 or support@organifi.com.

Who is the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit designed for?

The kit is designed for adults who are comparing 7-day herbal cleanse routines, binder-style supplement formulas, and transparent ingredient panels. It is intended for adult use only and is not designed for children or minors under 18. Customers who are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications (including blood-thinning or hormone-related medications), managing a hormone-sensitive or other underlying health condition, currently constipated, or dehydrated should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning the routine. Shoppers with known papaya or latex-fruit sensitivities should review the capsule ingredient list before use. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Where is the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit available?

The kit is available through the official Organifi website. Current purchase options, offer terms, and guarantee information are listed through Organifi's online checkout and support resources.

Is the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit a treatment for parasites?

No. The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a dietary supplement regulated under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). It is not a drug and is not a treatment for parasitic infection or any disease. Customers who suspect a medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Final Takeaway

The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a two-part herbal dietary supplement system from Organifi LLC, structured as a 7-day routine that pairs Parasite Cleanse Capsules with Bind and Restore Tincture. The capsule formula features Mimosa Seed Extract at 600 mg per serving, supported by Pumpkin Seed Extract, Ceylon Cinnamon Bark, and Papain Powder. The tincture formula combines Fulvic Acid at 350 mg with Organic Red Clover Extract, Humic Acid, Organic Marshmallow Root Extract, and Aloe Vera Extract.

The kit can be evaluated against the most common comparison points in the herbal cleanse category, including ingredient transparency, capsule-and-tincture format, binder-style positioning, 7-day routine structure, label directions, brand support access, and guarantee terms. Customer support is available at 1-760-487-8587 (Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 4 PM PST) and at support@organifi.com.

Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including parasitic infection. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual experiences and results vary, and customers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement routine.

View the current Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit offer (official Organifi page)

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including parasitic infection. Always read product labels and follow usage directions on the product packaging.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The content of this release is provided for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement, especially if pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing an underlying health condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something read in this release.

Results May Vary Disclaimer: Individual results and experiences with the Organifi Parasite Cleanse Kit may vary. Outcomes depend on a range of factors, including diet, lifestyle, hydration, age, baseline digestive health, and consistency of use. No specific outcome is promised or guaranteed.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing, promotional offers, multi-kit discounts, subscription terms, and shipping terms are subject to change. Current pricing is confirmed at checkout on the official Organifi website.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Organifi LLC. See full terms and conditions through the official Organifi website.