Miami, FLORIDA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, AI-powered search engines have emerged as the primary gatekeepers of brand discovery. As traditional advertising loses credibility, both consumers and AI systems increasingly turn to earned media for trustworthy information. According to an industry pulse report from December 2025, journalistic and earned media sources account for nearly 25% of all citations generated by large language models, with non-paid media sources collectively representing approximately 94% of all AI-cited links.

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Sergio Troconis, Founder of The Impact Society, a specialized branding, marketing, and media placement agency, emphasizes the urgency of this shift for founder-led brands. "AI search adoption has accelerated dramatically in early 2026, with generative overviews and zero-click answers reshaping discovery," Troconis notes. "AI systems now bypass traditional rankings, pulling most citations from credible external sources rather than brand-owned websites alone. Brands that fail to build a strong earned media footprint risk becoming invisible in the very answers potential customers and partners receive from AI tools."

For entrepreneurs and creators, who often compete on personal authenticity and vision rather than massive ad budgets, earned media and strategic branding provide irreplaceable third-party validation. This external credibility signals authority to both human audiences and AI engines, helping founder-led businesses stand out, command premium pricing, forge meaningful partnerships, and generate consistent leads. In an era where AI decides visibility, a thoughtful strategy turns a founder’s unique story into compounding authority that drives real revenue over time.

"At The Impact Society, we focus on building brands that actually mean something," said Sergio Troconis, Founder of The Impact Society. "Founder visibility isn’t optional anymore. It’s the difference between being ignored by AI systems and becoming the default recommendation. We help clients develop clear positioning — what they stand for and what they stand against — and pursue strategic media placement that creates credible narratives. These efforts feed AI engines with trustworthy third-party validation that influences how brands are described and recommended for years to come."

With Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) accelerating in 2026, earned media has evolved from a nice-to-have into a core growth lever. Insights from Sergio Troconis emphasize equipping entrepreneurs with the systems to turn attention into scalable revenue by combining strategic media placement with thought leadership that both AI tools and human audiences trust.

Entrepreneurs and creators ready to build lasting authority in the AI search era are encouraged to explore the opportunities presented by The Impact Society.

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About The Impact Society

We engineer attention, authority, and revenue for founder-led brands through strategic media placement, content systems, and distribution channels that position you as the go-to in your space.

Press Inquiries

Sergio Troconis

Connect [at] theimpactsociety.co

3057679775

https://theimpactsociety.co/