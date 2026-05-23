CZR Exchange Announces Exclusive CZR VIP South of France Gala

Cannes, France , May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced the upcoming CZR VIP South of France Gala – an ultra-exclusive, invitation-only event designed to bring together leading investors, entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators from across the global digital asset industry.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the French Riviera, the event represents a major expansion of the company’s CZR VIP initiative, which combines digital finance, luxury lifestyle experiences, and high-level global networking within a unified ecosystem.

The CZR VIP South of France Gala will offer a premium multi-day experience featuring private hospitality, curated entertainment, luxury activations, and access to influential participants shaping the future of finance, technology, and Web3 innovation.

“This event reflects the evolution of the CZR ecosystem beyond trading,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. “The South of France Gala is about bringing together visionaries, builders, and global leaders in an environment that represents the future intersection of innovation, luxury, and digital finance.”

The CZR VIP South of France Gala is being developed as a highly curated experience tailored for members of the CZR VIP ecosystem, strategic partners, institutional participants, and invited guests from around the world.

Planned experiences and activations include:

Exclusive access to luxury waterfront venues

High-level networking with global entrepreneurs and investors

Private VIP hospitality and concierge services

Curated fine dining and premium entertainment

Luxury yacht experiences and after-party activations

Exclusive community events and ecosystem engagement opportunities

The event is expected to attract a select group of digital asset leaders, investors, creators, and high-net-worth participants from across international markets.

The South of France Gala forms part of CZR Exchange’s broader strategy to expand the CZR VIP ecosystem into a premium global community centered around access, collaboration, and real-world engagement.

Through CZR VIP, the company aims to deliver benefits that extend beyond digital asset trading by creating experiences that foster relationships, strategic partnerships, and long-term community development among forward-thinking individuals and organizations.

The initiative also supports CZR Exchange’s broader international growth strategy and premium brand positioning within the global crypto industry.

As CZR Exchange continues expanding across key markets, the company plans to introduce additional VIP activations, private experiences, and ecosystem-driven events in major international destinations.

Further event details, strategic partnerships, and future CZR VIP experiences are expected to be announced in the coming months.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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