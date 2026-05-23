The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition Highlights Visionaries Marie Diamond and Shaneli Jain

Los Angeles, California, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition have announced a collaborative special broadcast spotlighting pioneering business leaders who are reshaping global commerce, creativity, and cultural impact. Filmed on location in Southern California, the upcoming episode features visionaries Marie Diamond and Shaneli Jain in candid, strategy-driven conversations centered on modern innovation, scaling, and market leadership.



Set to broadcast and feature across premier national media platforms, including Fox5, LA Weekly, and USA Today, the program bridges the gap between entertainment and executive leadership. Rather than conventional high-level summaries, the special is curated to offer audiences direct access to real-world frameworks, actionable blueprints, and sustainable business growth insights straight from executives actively leading their industries.

The special feature is produced by globally recognized media strategist Rhonda Swan, CEO of Unstoppable Branding Agency, in collaboration with The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show. This joint venture ensures high-level, elite media positioning for the featured leaders across major national networks.

We look at Hollywood Minute as something much bigger than traditional entertainment,” explained Rhonda Swan. “It’s a dedicated platform where industry pioneers show how they turn ambitious concepts into real-world results. For us, value is everything. The people watching demand concrete frameworks, authentic lessons, and leadership that delivers.

The choice of Southern California as a broadcast location is highly strategic. As an established epicenter for commercial trade, technology, media, and entrepreneurial ventures, the region consistently catalyzes industry growth and cross-sector economic development. Its progressive business ecosystem serves as an ideal backdrop for dialogue centered on corporate scaling, market influence, and strategic leadership.

From this episode, viewers walk away with practical, real-world blueprints for building brands and navigating tough markets, delivered by leaders who are doing the work right now.

Marie Diamond, Feng Shui Master, CEO of Marie Diamond Productions, will be featured live on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition and Hollywood Minute



Marie Diamond is one of the world’s top transformational leaders, a star of the major network TV show Feng Shui Your Life, a best-selling author, and an expert teacher on the Law of Attraction and Feng Shui. She is an Energy Master and was featured in the worldwide phenomenon The Secret.



After a near-death experience as a teenager, Marie has made it her mission to enlighten 500 million people with her teachings and wisdom. A “seer” in the modern context, Marie merges her profound intuitive knowledge with her extensive studies of quantum physics, Feng Shui, and meditation to help her students attract financial success, improved health, long-lasting relationships, and spiritual growth.

Shaneli Jain, CEO & Founder of Shaneli, will be spotlighted on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition and Hollywood Minute

Shaneli is a celebrity jewelry designer and the founder of her fine jewelry brand, Shaneli. Her unique designs have been featured in the LA Times, Forbes, ELLE, Tatler, and more; she has also adorned luminaries at events such as the Golden Globes, Miss America, and the WNBA.



Beyond custom pieces on the red carpet, Shaneli offers a bespoke line, including custom collaborations that blend timeless elegance with modern artistry. Shaneli's pieces are more than jewelry-they are stories. Her custom designs stand out for their creativity and emotional depth. Rooted in her family's beginnings in the wholesale jewelry business, Shaneli blends luxury with accessibility. Her brand strikes a rare balance between high-end design and practicality.

Both visionaries are defined not merely by corporate success but by the lasting legacy they leave across communities and entire industries. Driven by intentional, value-centric leadership, they consistently prioritize long-term responsibility and sustainable growth over temporary milestones. They reflect the modern evolution of executive success, where organizational expansion is inextricably linked to corporate purpose and meaningful societal contribution.

The Hollywood Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition stand apart through an unwavering commitment to substance, credibility, and measurable outcomes. By bridging the gap between high-tier media and corporate enterprise, the broadcast serves as an authentic forum for these two executives to deliver hard-won insights, practical frameworks, and forward-looking market projections.