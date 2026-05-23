Geely Auto Becomes the Only Automaker to Demonstrate Beyond-Compliance Crash Test in Europe

PARIS, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geely Starray EM-i has completed a beyond-compliance, dual-sided serial extreme crash test at France’s Euro NCAP-accredited UTAC headquarters. The vehicle’s exceptional performance directly validated Geely's leading vehicle safety architecture and its systemic engineering depth.

Geely Auto was the sole automaker selected to conduct a live safety demonstration during the "Automotive Safety Tech Globalization & Innovation in the Smart Driving Era" summit, co-hosted by the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CAERI) and UTAC. As Europe's first-ever side-impact test combined with a far-side rigid pole intrusion challenge, this test goes far beyond the current Euro NCAP side-impact protocol, compounding the test’s severity to replicate real-world multi-vehicle chain collisions.

During the test, a moving deformable barrier strikes the side of the vehicle at 60 km/h, pushing it into a rigid pole positioned on the opposite side, creating a second high-severity impact comparable to a side pole crash. It puts an extreme test on the vehicle’s structural integrity, millisecond-level airbag deployment algorithms, and NEV battery system protection. The results confirmed that the Geely STARRAY EM-i maintained an intact passenger cell after the collision. The restraint systems were deployed with pinpoint precision, the e-CALL emergency rescue system triggered instantly, and the doors unlocked automatically.

Spanning nearly three decades of automotive manufacturing, Geely Auto has steadfastly adhered to its core philosophy of “Consumer First, Safety First”. Geely Auto has fused full-domain AI technology to enhance its Comprehensive Safety System 2.0. This evolution shifts the focus from traditional “vehicle-centric safety” to an ecosystem-wide perspective encompassing “People-Vehicle-Road-Cloud-Satellite”, anchoring four distinct zero-accident mobility visions.

Through sustained R&D investments, Geely Auto has built deep technological barriers. Propelled by uncompromising quality, Geely Auto has secured top ratings in 80 global authoritative safety assessments, with various models securing prestigious five-star ratings across C-NCAP, Euro NCAP, ANCAP, ASEAN NCAP, and C-IASI. Geely Auto has also opened up critical safety patents to the public, including its one-touch window-breaking technology and underbody battery protection systems, while making its Safety Center resources accessible to industry peers.

About UTAC

UTAC is a leading international group in the fields of digital and sustainable mobility, autonomous and connected vehicles, custom testing, certification, global regulatory compliance, and training. As an official Euro NCAP-accredited laboratory, UTAC operates state-of-the-art testing centers worldwide, providing the global automotive industry with independent, world-class validation and certification services to advance safety and environmental performance.

About CAERI

China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CAERI) is a premier, state-level automotive research institution headquartered in Chongqing, China. Established as a leading authority in automotive engineering R&D, testing, inspection, and certification, CAERI provides comprehensive technical support and innovative solutions to the global automotive industry, playing a pivotal role in shaping national safety standards, intelligent connected vehicle technologies, and green mobility ecosystems.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group, Media Relations, Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

Address: Hangzhou, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1d5789b-6521-421a-9ec4-c46fc83315b0