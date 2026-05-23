The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Sun Communities, Inc. Publicly-Traded Common Stock - SUI

DETROIT, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Sun Communities, Inc. publicly-traded common stock (NYSE: SUI):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN



MICHELLE NELSON, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,



v.



SUN COMMUNITIES, INC., GARY A. SCHIFFMAN, JOHN BANDINI MCLAREN, KAREN J. DEARING, and FERNANDO CASTRO-CARATINI,



Defendants.





CASE NO. 2:24-cv-13314-LVP-EAS



CLASS ACTION















SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY-TRADED COMMON STOCK OF SUN COMMUNITIES, INC. (“SUN”) BETWEEN FEBRUARY 28, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 24, 2024, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (“SETTLEMENT CLASS”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, that a hearing (the “Settlement Hearing”) will be held on July 29, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. before the Honorable Linda V. Parker, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, 231 W. Lafayette Blvd., Room 206, Detroit, MI 48226, for the purpose of determining whether: (1) the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned action (the “Action”) for consideration including the sum of $2,300,000.00 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $55,000, and awards of up to $3,500 to Lead Plaintiff and $2,500 to Plaintiff Nelson should be approved; (4) for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class; and (5) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated April 3, 2026 (the “Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.



If you purchased the publicly-traded common stock of Sun during the period between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in publicly-traded Sun common stock. If you need assistance obtaining a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may write to, call, or contact the Claims Administrator: Sun Communities, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Long Notice and submit your Claim Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/SunCommunities/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form electronically or postmarked no later than July 1, 2026 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to share in the recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim.



If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than July 1, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.



Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice and received no later than July 1, 2026, by each of the following:

Clerk's Office



United States District Court

Eastern District of Michigan

231 W. Lafayette Blvd

Room 599

Detroit, MI 48226 Lead Counsel



Jonathan R. Horne

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Ave

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 Counsel for Defendants



Jonathan K. Youngwood

Janet A. Gochman

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

425 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10017



If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Jonathan R. Horne

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Ave, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

jhorne@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: April 17, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN

DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN



