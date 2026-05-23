Exclusive Interview: "Innovate or Evaporate" — Why the AI Productivity Gap is the Biggest Threat to Canadian SMEs





MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the release of his national study this past April on AI adoption across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), warnings about Canada's widening productivity gap with the United States have reached a fever pitch.

We sat down with entrepreneur and technology executive Yanik Guillemette to discuss why legacy systems are failing our businesses, the urgent need for artificial intelligence as a proactive infrastructure, and how leaders can deploy these tools to retain talent and scale operations.

Q: In your recent national study, you highlighted a severe lag in Canadian AI adoption. Why are our SMEs falling behind?

Yanik Guillemette: It fundamentally comes down to a misconception of risk. Many Canadian executives view AI integration as a heavy, risky capital expenditure. Meanwhile, our American counterparts view not integrating AI as the ultimate existential risk.

If we look at employee retention and HR technology, for example, the old model of point-based physical gift systems is entirely broken and highly inefficient. When we released the V2 update of our tech platform, the core objective was to utilize AI to automate high-value, frictionless recognition. We don't need new administrative platforms; we need our current platforms to be infinitely smarter and more resilient.

Q: You recently launched a mentorship initiative for young founders. What are they telling you about building tech in Canada right now?

Yanik Guillemette: The founders I speak with—specifically the 16 to 30-year-old demographic—are incredibly sharp, but they are fighting intense economic headwinds. They understand that AI is not just a feature; it is the baseline infrastructure required to compete. Yet, they look at the broader Canadian market and see slow enterprise adoption. To keep these young entrepreneurs building in Canada, we need our domestic SMEs to be aggressive early adopters of their technologies.

Q: What is the first step for a traditional business looking to close this productivity gap?

Yanik Guillemette: Audit your administrative friction. Identify where your team is losing hours on repetitive compliance, legacy software navigation, and manual data entry. Deploying an AI Resilience Framework isn't about replacing your workforce; it is about eliminating the low-value friction so your talent can actually focus on growth.

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based entrepreneur, technology executive, and investment strategist. He serves as a Partner in Business Development at a major tech company, and acts as a Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital. With over a decade of foundational experience in real estate development across Quebec, his current investment portfolio spans high-growth ventures including Hikerkind, Bezel, and FranShares. He is an active advocate for AI adoption, digital privacy, and reducing the regulatory burden on Canadian SMEs.

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