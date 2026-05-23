Heallexa Launches AI Powered Healthcare Directory With Over 6 Million Provider Profiles to Make Finding and Booking Care More Convenient

Dallas, Texas, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heallexa Inc. has officially launched Heallexa, an AI powered healthcare directory that makes finding and requesting appointments with healthcare providers faster, easier, and more convenient for patients.

With over 6 million healthcare provider profiles, Heallexa gives patients a simple way to search for doctors, dentists, therapists, chiropractors, specialists, clinics, and other healthcare providers by specialty, location, and insurance. Instead of calling multiple offices, waiting on hold, or searching across different websites, patients can visit https://heallexa.com to discover care options and request appointments online.

Heallexa makes healthcare access easier by allowing patients to search, compare, and connect with providers without unnecessary frustration. Patients can use Heallexa to discover providers online and connect through convenient communication options including website chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and phone conversations 24/7.

“Our goal with Heallexa is to make healthcare discovery more convenient for patients and more transparent for providers,” said Obrist Buasa, Founder of Heallexa. “Patients should not have to wait on hold or spend hours trying to find the right provider. Heallexa brings provider search, appointment requests, and AI powered communication into one simple experience.”

For healthcare providers, Heallexa offers a clear and transparent alternative to platforms that charge per appointment. Many providers face high lead or booking fees that increase as their practice grows. Heallexa helps providers improve visibility, connect with patients, and manage their online presence with no per appointment fee.

To support early adoption, early bird providers can claim a lifetime access deal now, giving healthcare providers and clinics the opportunity to secure long term visibility on Heallexa before broader paid plans are fully rolled out.

“Heallexa is not only for patients,” Buasa added. “Heallexa helps providers get discovered in a fair and transparent way. Early providers now have the opportunity to join Heallexa with lifetime access before future pricing changes, without paying a fee every time a patient books.”

Heallexa is live and actively expanding its provider directory, appointment request tools, AI conversations, and provider claim features. The company is also open to conversations with investors, strategic partners, and healthcare organizations interested in supporting the next stage of growth and expansion.

Heallexa is focused on making healthcare discovery more accessible, convenient, and transparent for both patients and providers.

Heallexa does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, emergency services, or insurance coverage. Patients should always contact a licensed healthcare provider for medical questions and call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room in case of an emergency.

Heallexa is an AI powered healthcare directory helping patients find and request appointments with providers by specialty, location, and insurance.

About Heallexa

Heallexa is an AI powered healthcare directory that makes it easier for patients to find, compare, and connect with trusted doctors, dentists, therapists, chiropractors, specialists, and clinics by specialty, location, and insurance.

Press Inquiries

Obrist Buasa

press@heallexa.com

(470) 800 0081

https://heallexa.com

2351 W Northwest Hwy Ste 1234

Dallas, TX 75220