Ridgeline Outdoor Living Launches Premier Outdoor Living and Landscape Construction Services in Pasadena

Pasadena, CA, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline Outdoor Living, a distinguished landscape design-build company based in Pasadena, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive outdoor living and landscape construction services. Specializing in custom landscaping, hardscaping, patios, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, paver installation, drought-tolerant landscaping, and premium exterior design-build services, Ridgeline Outdoor Living is set to transform outdoor spaces across Pasadena, the San Gabriel Valley, and Greater Los Angeles.

Landscaping Services in Pasadena CA

With a focus on creating sustainable and aesthetically pleasing environments, Ridgeline Outdoor Living offers a full suite of landscape design and outdoor construction services tailored to the unique needs of each client. From the initial design consultation and permitting stages to landscape installation, hardscape construction, and final warranty support, the company delivers a seamless and stress-free experience for homeowners seeking to elevate curb appeal, property value, and outdoor functionality.

“Our mission is to bring our clients' visions to life by creating beautiful, functional, and sustainable outdoor spaces,” said Yoav Ilyov, CEO of Ridgeline Outdoor Living. “We are committed to delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship in every project, ensuring that each outdoor environment we create is a true reflection of our clients’ lifestyles, architectural style, and long-term outdoor living goals.”

Ridgeline Outdoor Living’s team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing innovative landscaping and outdoor living solutions in Pasadena and surrounding Los Angeles communities. By combining thoughtful landscape architecture principles with modern outdoor design trends, the company creates custom exterior spaces that balance beauty, usability, and sustainability. Whether it is a hillside landscape project requiring grading and drainage expertise, a luxury outdoor kitchen installation, a custom paver patio, or a complete backyard renovation, the company is equipped to manage projects of all sizes and complexities.

As a leader in drought-tolerant landscaping, retaining wall construction, drainage solutions, and paver installation, Ridgeline Outdoor Living specializes in designing landscapes that are visually striking while remaining environmentally responsible and climate-conscious. The company’s expertise in hillside construction, erosion control, irrigation planning, and sustainable landscape development allows homeowners throughout Southern California to create outdoor spaces designed for long-term durability and year-round enjoyment.

Ridgeline Outdoor Living invites homeowners throughout Pasadena, Los Angeles County, and the San Gabriel Valley to explore the possibilities of transforming their outdoor spaces into functional and elegant retreats. With a commitment to craftsmanship, premium materials, innovative design, and exceptional customer service, the company is poised to establish itself as a trusted name in luxury outdoor living and landscape construction across Southern California.

Landscaping Contractors in Pasadena & Greater Los Angeles

About Ridgeline Outdoor Living

Ridgeline Outdoor Living is a Pasadena-based landscape design-build company serving Greater Los Angeles with custom outdoor living, hardscape, and drought-tolerant landscape solutions. The company specializes in patios, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens, drainage, hillside projects, and turnkey landscape construction, handling projects from design and permitting through final build and warranty

Press Inquiries

Yoav Ilyov

info [at] ridgelineoutdoorliving.com

(626) 469-5822

https://ridgelineoutdoorliving.com

Serving Pasadena, CA and surrounding Los Angeles areas