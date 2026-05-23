Ozak AI Announces Over $7.2M Raised as Exchange Listing Phase Approaches

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto markets are increasingly focusing on projects that continue building momentum before exchange listings begin. As investors become more selective about early-stage opportunities, presales with strong funding and growing visibility are moving higher on market watchlists. Ozak AI is now emerging as one of those names after raising over $7.2M, helping strengthen its position within the crypto presale sector ahead of launch.

Ozak AI Gains Market Strength

Ozak AI’s continued growth reflects rising investor participation and expanding awareness across the crypto market. Crossing the $7.2M funding milestone signals sustained momentum during a period where capital allocation remains increasingly selective.

Strong funding often becomes a major factor because it supports ecosystem development, market preparation, and broader expansion plans. Projects entering exchange phases with solid financial backing frequently attract stronger attention from investors searching for early opportunities.

As market conditions improve, projects already showing traction before launch often move into the spotlight more quickly.

OZ’s Presale Position Expands

Ozak AI is currently moving through its final presale stage, marking the closing phase before exchange listings are expected to begin. Final-stage projects frequently gain additional visibility because accessibility remains limited while broader market participation moves closer.

Investors often monitor projects approaching major catalysts, and exchange exposure remains one of the most important milestones. Ozak AI’s current phase is helping strengthen its profile among the presales receiving increased market attention.

The project’s upcoming launch is targeted at $1, creating a clear benchmark for its transition into public trading.

Final Launch Outlook

OZ is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, improving transparency and allowing the broader crypto community to track progress ahead of launch. Security audits completed by CertiK and Sherlock further reinforce confidence in the platform’s reliability and smart contract integrity.

With exchange listings expected next, accessibility and liquidity are set to expand significantly. This transition stage often acts as a catalyst by increasing exposure and attracting wider market participation.

As Ozak AI continues progressing through its final presale phase, the combination of over $7.2M raised, growing visibility, and approaching exchange exposure is helping establish it as one of the emerging projects currently emerging within the crypto presale space.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides a technology platform that specializes in predictive AI and advanced records analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized network technologies, Ozak AI permits real-time, correct, and actionable insights to assist crypto enthusiasts and corporations in making the correct decisions.

For more, visit:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Media Contact:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

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