Fidelity Oil United Reserve ($FOUR) Announces Public Rollout of Oil-Reserve-Themed Crypto Brand

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity Oil United Reserve ($FOUR), an on-chain meme coin project built around a digital oil reserve-inspired brand concept, today announced the public rollout of its official website, X channel, and contract address as the project begins expanding its community presence.

The announcement gives community members and market participants a single set of official resources for reviewing the project, following updates, and verifying the contract address directly through the channels published by the project.

The $FOUR concept centers on an oil-reserve-themed meme narrative designed for crypto communities that follow high-energy, culture-driven tokens. Rather than positioning itself as another recycled meme asset, the project is developing a brand identity around digital crude, on-chain culture, and a community of supporters who refer to themselves through oil-and-drilling-inspired language.

The project's public messaging is focused on community growth, meme distribution, and brand recognition. Its website and X channel are intended to serve as the main destinations for project updates, social content, community participation, and access to the token's public contract address.

As part of the rollout, Fidelity Oil United Reserve is emphasizing the importance of using official links only when researching or interacting with the project. Community members are encouraged to verify all contract information from the project's published channels and to conduct their own independent research before making any crypto-related decisions.

The launch comes as meme coin communities continue to compete for attention through distinctive branding, fast-moving social campaigns, and narratives that can be understood quickly across X, Telegram, and other crypto-native channels. $FOUR is entering that environment with a commodity-inspired meme concept built around the language and imagery of oil, reserves, and on-chain speculation.

Near-term project communications are expected to focus on expanding awareness, publishing additional community updates, and strengthening recognition around the $FOUR brand identity.

Official Project Resources

X: https://x.com/FOURsolproject

Website: https://fourcoin.app/

Contract Address: AxhcwfutahyDCSDaY2TCSJsm7Fu9dnCsQwSN2N4nFouR

About Fidelity Oil United Reserve ($FOUR)

Fidelity Oil United Reserve ($FOUR) is an on-chain meme coin project centered on a digital oil reserve-inspired brand narrative. The project is focused on building a recognizable crypto-native community identity through meme culture, social engagement, and official project communications shared through its website and X channel.