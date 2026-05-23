Sandbars to Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty Launches Free City-by-City Vacation Rental Investment Guide for Airbnb and VRBO Buyers on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches

Seminole, FLORIDA, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate and co-founder of the Sandbars to Sunsets Team at Future Home Realty, has launched a free city-by-city vacation rental investment guide at pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com. The resource center is organized by community, giving Airbnb investors and VRBO buyers specific, local information for each Gulf Beach market rather than generic advice that applies nowhere in particular.

Vacation rental investment properites on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches, Including Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach and Treasure Island

Dedicated guides are now live for Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, and Treasure Island. Clearwater Beach is coming soon.

Each city guide covers what most agents never discuss. Which buildings in that community allow short-term rentals. What the local zoning and HOA rules actually say. How rental income compares across buildings and locations within the same zip code. And what buyers and sellers need to know about FEMA flood risk, coastal insurance, and the FEMA 50% Rule before making a decision.

"Every one of these communities is different," said Haydon. "The rules in Indian Rocks Beach are not the same as the rules in Madeira Beach. The buildings that perform well in Treasure Island are not the same ones that perform well in Indian Shores. Buyers need that detail. Generic advice costs them money."

Haydon has completed 150+ vacation rental property transactions across the Pinellas Gulf Beaches, with 435+ total residential transactions and $230M+ in career sales volume. More than half of her current STR work is on the sell side, helping owners exit their vacation rental as an operating business with full income documentation, not just a comparable sale.

The Pinellas Gulf Beaches STR Investment Guide includes a curated list of STR-eligible condo buildings and single-family homes in Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, and Treasure Island, insurance and FEMA guidance, Gulf Beach vacation rental market data, and a complete breakdown of the Haydon SHORE™ Framework. The framework walks buyers and sellers through Supply and Demand, Hosting and Rental Rules, Operating Economics, Risk and Resilience, and Experience and Earnings Potential for any property under consideration.

Haydon has lived on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches since 1991 and has been a licensed Florida Broker Associate since 2005. She serves as 2026 Treasurer of Florida Realtors and Chair of the 2026 NAR Regulatory Issues Forum. She was named Florida Realtors Associate REALTOR® of the Year in 2022.

The guide is free and available now at http://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com

You don't have to figure this out alone.

About Cyndee Haydon

Cyndee Haydon is a Broker Associate with Future Home Realty and co-founder of the Sandbars to Sunsets Team, specializing in short-term rental and vacation rental investment properties on Florida's Pinellas Gulf Beaches. She holds the CRS, ABR, SRS, RENE, RSPS, CLHMS, CIPS, and SRES designations and serves as 2026 Florida Realtors Treasurer and 2026 NAR Regulatory Issues Forum Chair. Learn more about the team at SandbarsToSunsets.com or visit the free STR Investment Guide at http://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com.

Cyndee Haydon, Broker Associate and short-term rental investment specialist, Sandbars to Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty

About Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty

Florida Broker Associate and team leader of Sandbars To Sunsets Team with Future Home Realty, specializing in waterfront, vacation rental, and Airbnb investment properties on the Pinellas Gulf Beaches. 150+ STR transactions. $230M+ in sales. Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Clearwater Beach.

Press Inquiries

Cyndee Haydon

cyndeehaydon [at] gmail.com

https://pinellasgulfbeachstrinvestment.com