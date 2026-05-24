ThinkCareBelieve: Week 70 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that happened during Week 70 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/05/23/week-70-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How are Americans on both sides of the aisle able to be compensated for the weatherization of government?

2) How is the U.S. Treasury’s Economic Fury helping to stop terrorism?

3) How did an autism treatment program that was originally budgeted to cost taxpayers about $600,000 per year balloon to over $400 million in just a few years — almost entirely due to fraud?

4) What is so compelling about senior U.S. intelligence officer’s firsthand encounter with “orange orbs” in 2025, as part of the second release of the UFO/UAP Files?

5) How is the Trump Administration lowering grocery prices by reducing compliance costs for supermarkets and food transportation?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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