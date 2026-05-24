MosKiddo Launches Expanded Edutainment Class Ecosystem and Premium Event Packages in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MosKiddo today announced the official launch of its expanded "edutainment" class ecosystem and newly upgraded premium birthday party packages at its flagship venue. Located in the Grade A commercial building of One Island South in Wong Chuk Hang, the expansive 30,000-square-foot facility has been meticulously designed to cater to a fundamental shift in how modern parents approach early childhood development. Anchored by the brand's core philosophy: "We are built to play and built by play", the newly rolled-out programs seamlessly blend structured education with dynamic, play-based environments, cementing MosKiddo as Hong Kong's premier destination for meaningful family experiences.

Differentiating itself through a unique "structured plus unstructured" design framework, the newly launched class ecosystem is tailored to diverse developmental needs across all age groups. Moving far beyond generic tutoring, MosKiddo has partnered with specialized instructors to offer an impressive, highly targeted curriculum. Under the STEAM and technology pillars, children can participate in 3D Printing Creator classes, Scratch Animation and Games Coding, and GIGO Card-Based Programming. For physical development, the venue hosts everything from Junior Taekwondo and Kendo to specialized Krav Maga classes for kids, juniors, and adults. Furthermore, the curriculum is rounded out by creative outlets including Pastel Nagomi Art, K-Pop Dancing, and Ukulele lessons, ensuring every child can find a pathway that sparks their individual curiosity.

Crucially, these structured classes are complemented by MosKiddo's unstructured free-play zones and a highly accommodating environment designed specifically for adults. Recognizing that family edutainment must also serve caregivers, the facility features a dedicated "Parent Zone." While children are engaged in expert-led workshops or navigating the safe, CCTV-monitored play areas, parents can relax and socialize. The Parent Zone is fully equipped with a cozy Coffee Corner, vending and snack areas, kitchen facilities, and comfortable seating lounges, providing a stress-free environment where adults can comfortably unwind or connect with other families.

Alongside the new educational curriculum, the company has officially expanded its event hosting capabilities to accommodate the rapidly growing demand for its premium birthday party packages and corporate events. Backed by over 10 years of experience in children’s event planning and a dedicated staff of 10 professional entertainers, the MosKiddo team has a proven track record of executing over 250 highly successful, bespoke children's parties in 1 year. The scale, aesthetic appeal, and comprehensive catering services of the Wong Chuk Hang venue have created a powerful destination effect. These events serve as a natural "social proof" flywheel for the brand, as guest parents experience the premium facilities firsthand, effectively driving organic, parent-to-parent recommendations.

Beyond its commercial offerings, MosKiddo is also officially reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility. Through its newly highlighted community pledge, the company actively partners with local NGOs to provide qualified students from underprivileged backgrounds with free access to its playground and enriching class ecosystems, ensuring that equitable learning and play remain accessible to all.

Parents seeking to enrich their children's development through a balanced, holistic edutainment ecosystem are invited to experience the expanded facility. To explore the newly launched class offerings, schedule a venue tour, or book an upcoming premium birthday party, please visit the official website at https://www.moskiddo.com .

About MosKiddo

Located at 13/F, One Island South in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, MosKiddo is a premier edutainment brand dedicated to redefining early childhood development. Operating within a massive 30,000-square-foot facility, the company offers a robust, all-encompassing class ecosystem that features specialized STEAM, language, art, sports, and music programs. Through its unique pedagogical blend of structured learning and unstructured free play, alongside its highly sought-after bespoke birthday party services and relaxing Parent Zone, MosKiddo provides a meaningful, safe environment that fosters creativity, social development, and holistic growth for children while supporting the entire family.

Media Contact

Edwin Lui

Phone: +852 5500 4660

Email: playnlearn@moskiddo.com