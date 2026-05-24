NSK Debuts C-Lingo: A New Era of AI-Powered Chinese Language Learning

Hong Kong, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As globalization deepens, the global community of Chinese language learners is expanding rapidly, driving an urgent demand for high-quality digital educational experiences. On May 23, 2026, Hong Kong-based innovation firm Hong Kong NSK IT Limited (NSK) officially launched the global digital-intelligent Chinese learning solution for its flagship brand, C-Lingo. As a pioneer in the field of global autonomous Chinese learning, C-Lingo is committed to breaking geographical boundaries through its proprietary "Connected Learning" architecture, providing learners worldwide with high-quality, high-efficiency digital Chinese education.

Optimized for AI: Elevating Global Chinese Education

As NSK’s core brand for the global market, C-Lingo focuses on the field of digital-intelligent Chinese language learning. Currently, Chinese language education is experiencing rapid growth globally, with 90 countries having incorporated Chinese into their national curricula or syllabi, and the global learner population exceeding 210 million. Against this backdrop, C-Lingo fuses authoritative pedagogical content with AI technology to provide global learners with more scientific and efficient digital learning tools, making autonomous Chinese learning simpler and more systematic.

In terms of content, the brand aligns deeply with the HSK 3.0 (Chinese Proficiency Test) standards and integrates Happy Chinese, part of the latest major project sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under the Ministry of Education of China, building a scientific and standardized knowledge system for global learners. With AI assistance, static textbook content is transformed into intelligent interactive learning experiences, allowing overseas learners to enjoy high-quality Chinese language services anytime and anywhere via smart devices. This model, which combines authoritative teaching materials with AI-driven tools, serves as the core foundation for C-Lingo's continued support for learners worldwide.

Connected Learning: A Closed-Loop for Language Acquisition

To translate AI technology into measurable learning outcomes, C-Lingo has pioneered the "Connected Learning" methodology. Anchored by the proprietary AIDEO pedagogical system and a robust Chinese language knowledge graph, this framework precisely deconstructs authoritative textbooks and standardized curricula. By synergizing AI-powered personalized learning engines with gamified incentives, it transforms static content into sustainable, digital progress paths, truly achieving the shift from "passive symbols" to "active expression" for learners.

This core methodology is perfectly realized through C-Lingo’s smart hardware matrix, which features high-performance offline modes, ensuring a premium experience for learners globally regardless of their environment:

AI-Powered Learning Tablet: Serving as the core for deep home-based learning, the tablet deeply integrates a full-process closed-loop cycle of "Teaching, Learning, Practice, Assessment, Evaluation, and Exploration". Through AI-driven dynamic path matching, it makes learning more scientific and highly efficient.

AI Chinese Reading Pen: Supporting full-scenario offline decoding, this tool serves as an extension for ubiquitous learning, helping students integrate Chinese language applications into their daily lives and effectively breaking the constraints of the classroom.





"Beyond Language. To Bigger Worlds." As a pioneer in the field of global autonomous Chinese learning, C-Lingo persists in combining "authoritative content, technical tools, and hardware carriers" to provide practical support for global Chinese education. Moving forward, we will continue to rely on our international platform, refining product details to ensure that high-quality Chinese teaching resources can reach every corner of the world, empowering every learner with the confidence and possibilities to explore a broader future.