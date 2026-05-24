FUTU Investors Have Opportunity to Join Futu Holdings Limited Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Futu revealed on May 22, 2026, that it had received a Notice of Investigation and Administrative Penalty Pre-Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and its Shenzhen bureau. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Company was engaged in securities trading, public fund sales, and futures trading without licenses or approval. Based on this news, shares of Futu fell by more than 27.5% on the same day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com