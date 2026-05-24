PBH Investors Have Opportunity to Join Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (“Prestige” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PBH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Prestige released its Q4 and full year 2026 financial results on May 13, 2026. The Company revealed, "for fiscal 2026, revenues decreased 4.5% organically versus the prior year" and "total company adjusted gross margin of 55.6% for the year was approximately flat to 55.8% in the prior year." Based on this news, shares of Prestige fell by 11.35% on the next day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com