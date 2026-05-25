China·Hunan Film - 2026 Malaysia Screening Week Launched in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 18 May 2026, China·Hunan Film–2026 Malaysia Screening Week officially opened at GSC Cinema, BBCC LaLaport, bringing Hunan’s cinematic excellence and digital innovation to Malaysian audiences. Phoenix New Media of Hunan serves as the chief media partner for this event.





Guided by the Hunan Provincial Film Administration and the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association, the event is hosted by Hunan Broadcasting System. It is organized by the Movie Industry Association of Changsha and Letian Entertainment (Hunan) Co., Ltd., with co-planning from Beijing Womei Cinema Investment Co., Ltd. and Womei Cineplex Entertainment Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia).

Tan Sri Dato' Sri Barry Goh，Director of Malaysia-China Business Council, noted that Malaysia and China share close cultural ties, with cinema serving as a vital bridge for people-to-people connectivity.The screening week offers a valuable platform to deepen cultural ties and industry collaboration.

Qin Hao, Chief Auditor of Hunan Broadcasting System, highlighted the event as a key cultural outreach initiative under the Belt and Road Initiative. The Film Screening Week serves as both a platform for cultural exchange and an opportunity for industrial cooperation. Hunan Broadcasting System is ready to establish a long-term cooperation mechanism with all sectors in Malaysia, and jointly create high-quality works with international influence.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by six distinguished guests, including Datin Rozita Waty Ridzuan, Deputy Director-General（Management）of FINAS, Chang Shan, Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Barry Goh, Director of Malaysia-China Business Council, Qin Hao, Chief Auditor of Hunan Broadcasting System, Jiao Xianjue, Secretary-General of the Movie Industry Association of Changsha and Zhang Yinzhi, Deputy general manager of LeTian Entertainment (Hunan) Co., Ltd.





This screening week will run from May 18 to May 24, 2026. It also showcases Hunan’s VR and AIGC achievements at WOMEI CINEMA RnF, Johor Bahru.





Films transcend distance and difference, nurturing steady cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Malaysia.

Company: Phoenix New Media of Hunan

Contact Person: Luo Chengbin

Email: city-hunan@ifeng.com

Website: https://hunan.ifeng.com

Telephone: +86 15111050605

City: Changsha, Hunan, China

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3355155-5dd0-49d4-be74-9842a2b2b771

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adb9470d-520c-4a1b-899f-c23360bf98c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/812ecc51-3f60-4f79-9b90-3ceb4fc7f298