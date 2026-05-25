Bangalore, India, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for water purifier and air conditioner rentals is rising across Hyderabad, Noida, and Mumbai through 2026, with bundled monthly plans starting near ₹900 emerging as a working alternative to ₹45,000-plus combined ownership outlays once installation, servicing, and consumable replacement are factored in. Rental platforms operating across the three cities, including Rentomojo, are seeing steady adoption across IT-corridor housing and high-summer-cycle apartment clusters — a pattern shaped by climate-driven liveability requirements and short tenure horizons rather than by lifestyle preference. Among these, water purifier rentals in Hyderabad are drawing particular attention in high-TDS neighbourhoods.

The trend is most visible in Hyderabad's Kondapur, Manikonda, Gachibowli, and Begumpet — neighbourhoods with high TDS levels frequently exceeding 600 ppm, which makes RO-plus-UV configurations a practical necessity rather than an upgrade. Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137, and Greater Noida West clusters show parallel patterns, with summer cycles driving short-tenure AC demand among project-stay residents. Mumbai's Powai, Andheri East, Thane West, and Bandra anchor the third leg, with humidity-driven AC usage and water-quality variability shaping combined liveability-essentials decisions.

A standard RO-plus-UV water purifier in the ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 band carries embedded costs that one-time-purchase budgets routinely miss. Annual maintenance contracts run ₹3,500 to ₹5,500, replacement filter cartridges add ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per year, and resale values fall to 20 to 30 percent of purchase price inside the first eighteen months. A 1.5-tonne 3-star inverter air conditioner in the ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 range adds installation costs of ₹2,500 to ₹4,500 — copper piping, stabilizer, and labour — annual AMC of ₹2,000 to ₹3,500, and gas-recharge expenses of ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 every two to three years, with secondary-market resale rarely above 30 percent of original spend. Demand for air conditioner rentals in Delhi NCR follows the same summer-cycle pattern seen in Noida's project-stay clusters.

Against this, bundled rental plans for a water purifier and air conditioner configuration begin at approximately ₹900 per month across Hyderabad, Noida, and Mumbai, with delivery, AMC, filter replacement, and damage cover included in the monthly figure. Over a twelve-month tenure the comparison tightens further once installation and consumable costs are factored into the ownership case. The ₹45,000 combined water-purifier-and-AC ownership outlay versus a ₹900-per-month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in renter discussions around cost control, particularly among project-stay households in high-TDS and high-summer-cycle cities.

Product flexibility shapes adoption alongside cost. Water purifier rental catalogues span RO, UV, RO-plus-UV, and alkaline configurations matched to local TDS requirements. AC rentals offer 1-tonne, 1.5-tonne, and 2-tonne capacity tiers across 3-star and 5-star inverter configurations, with summer-cycle short-tenure plans available for households with seasonal occupancy patterns. Combined packs bundle both categories under a single monthly plan with one AMC schedule and one consumable replacement policy. Delivery and installation timelines across the three cities typically span two to five working days.

Rentomojo has expanded its purifier and AC catalogue with summer-cycle short-tenure options aligning with the seasonal demand patterns observed in Hyderabad and Noida in particular. Tenure options typically span three months, six months, twelve months, and twenty-four months across most providers.

Water-purifier and AC ownership economics are increasingly difficult to justify in households with tenure horizons under three years and high consumable cycles, where AMC costs and resale depreciation combine to erode the case for purchase. Liveability-essential rentals are emerging as part of a broader appliance-as-a-service shift across Indian metros, where climate-driven consumer durables are being evaluated against subscription alternatives that carry built-in servicing and consumable cover.

As project-bound and seasonal-occupancy households across Hyderabad, Noida, and Mumbai continue to weigh ₹45,000 combined-appliance outlays against ₹900-per-month bundled plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are seeing measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across IT-corridor and high-summer-cycle apartment neighbourhoods. For more information visit Rentomojo's Mumbai appliance rental page.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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