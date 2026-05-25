"Mexico Day" Follows "Europe Day" as Jixun Technology Hits the Accelerator on Global Expansion

BEIJING, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Football Festival and 2026 FIFA World Cup Launch Ceremony" was held today in Beijing. As one of the invited enterprises, Jixun Technology attended the event with its first-generation intelligent vehicle models, demonstrating its vision of pioneering a new ecosystem of intelligent micro-mobility.

Initiated by the Embassy of Mexico in China, the Ceremony officially marked the launch of the China regional warm-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. As one of the host countries of the FIFA World Cup, Mexico attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with China in the areas of sports, culture, trade, and economic relations.

The event commenced with a ceremonial kick-off by the Mexican Ambassador. During the opening remarks, organizers formally recognized Jixun Technology, thanking the company for its vital contributions to the event. Furthermore, fans clad in custom jerseys featuring the Jixun Technology logo brought a distinctively modern, tech-forward presence to the occasion. During the event, the Mexican Ambassador to China, Jesús Seade, and the Portuguese Ambassador to China, Manuel Carvalho, paid a personal visit to the Jixun Technology exhibition booth, and following an in-depth experience with the company's intelligent vehicle models, extended high praise for Jixun Technology's technological innovation and product design.





Jixun Technology takes the stage to witness the kick-off ceremony.





The Mexican Ambassador and the Portuguese Ambassador visit the Jixun Technology exhibition booth.

As a pioneering brand in the intelligent micro-mobility sector, Jixun Technology is dedicated to advancing micro-mobility solutions through automotive-grade manufacturing standards and cutting-edge intelligent technology. Leveraging "Mexico Day" as a key platform for international exchange, Jixun Technology showcased its first-generation intelligent leisure E-trike — the Zoy S — alongside the Jixun KR-G2 golf cart, purpose-built for sports and community commuting scenarios. At the venue, the display vehicles drew large numbers of guests eager to interact with them and take test rides.

Grounded in its deep understanding of micro-mobility needs, Jixun Technology plans to launch 78 new vehicle models within the year. The first intelligent leisure tricycle, the Zoy S, has recently rolled off the production line and is poised to enter large-scale commercial delivery. The Zoy S features an innovative "Chinchilla" bionic aesthetic, its fluid lines banishing the mechanical character of conventional mobility vehicles. The wraparound light-language cockpit, paired with an automotive-grade cloud-cushion seat, delivers a transformative level of comfort for both driver and passenger.

Tying in with the World Cup theme, Jixun Technology made its international debut of its golf cart lineup at the event. Originally confined to golf courses, golf carts have since expanded well beyond their roots into community transportation, leisure tourism, and commercial commuting, among other applications. The Jixun KR-G2 features a 58N electromagnetic parking system with vehicle traction capability. Its rack-and-pinion steering system incorporates automatic backlash compensation for precise handling, while LED all-scenario headlights ensure all-weather operability. Beyond its formidable core performance, the model further offers triple-zone storage.

Jixun Technology features its line of World Cup-themed golf carts on site.

As the largest FIFA World Cup in history, the 2026 edition — hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — adopts the official slogan "We Are 26," conveying the aspirational vision of making the tournament a shared celebration for all. From its very inception, Jixun Technology has been committed to bringing "automotive-grade intelligence" to the micro-mobility sector, leveraging technological democratization to empower and elevate the mobility experience of every individual. This unwavering commitment to inclusive technology finds a natural resonance with the spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and shared celebration championed by the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Whether it is a global sporting spectacle that commands worldwide attention or intelligent mobility seamlessly integrated into the rhythms of daily life, the essence is one and the same: breaking down barriers so that every person may equally share in the remarkable fruits of innovation that define our era.

Deeply rooted in the intelligent micro-mobility sector, Jixun Technology has made globalization one of the core drivers of its corporate development. With 2026 marking the inaugural year of its global brand expansion, Jixun Technology has journeyed from appearing on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala — an event reaching a cumulative audience in the tens of billions — to participating in AWE, widely regarded as the "Spring Festival Gala" of the consumer electronics world. From its international debut on Europe Day to connecting with the vast global audience of premier sporting events through Mexico Day, these milestones reflect Jixun Technology's continued advance into high-value markets such as Europe and Latin America, and its accelerating push toward globalization.

Company Name: Jixun Technology

Contact Person: Lucy Liu

Email: liuxiao@jixun.tech

Website: https://www.jixun.tech/

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