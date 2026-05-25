32/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 May 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 32/2026

Weekly report on share buyback

On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total beginning 104,571 87.44 9,143,563 18 May 2026 2,600 88.60 230,360 19 May 2026 2,600 87.14 226,564 20 May 2026 2,600 88.75 230,750 21 May 2026 1,553 89.02 138,248 22 May 2026 2,200 90.05 198,110 Accumulated 116,124 87.56 10,167,595



A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/.

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 0.6% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 386,092 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.





Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.









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