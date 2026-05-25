LEO Satellite Market Size to Exceed USD 74.54 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEO Satellite Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The LEO Satellite Market Size was valued at USD 15.77 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 74.54 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.80% during 2026–2035.”

Surging Demand for Global High-speed Internet Connectivity to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary reasons behind the growth of the LEO Satellite market include the demand for broadband connections in underserved areas, such as rural, remote, maritime, and aviation regions where establishing terrestrial communication links would have been financially unfeasible; the drastic decrease in the cost to send a satellite to LEO from US$10,000 per kg in 2020 to less than USD 3,000 per kg in 2025 due to the low cost of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 reusable rockets, which makes launching satellite constellations cost-effective, and the rising demand for high-frequency Earth observation information, which is encouraging investment in satellite constellations.

LEO Satellite Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 15.77 Billion

: 15.77 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 74.54 Billion

: 74.54 Billion CAGR : 16.80% during 2026–2035

: 16.80% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SpaceX (Starlink)

Amazon (Project Kuiper)

Eutelsat / OneWeb

Telesat (Lightspeed)

Planet Labs PBC

Airbus Defense and Space

Thales Alenia Space

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Iridium Communications Inc.

Globalstar, Inc.

AST SpaceMobile

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Kepler Communications

NanoAvionics

Kongsberg NanoAvionics

Spire Global

Satellogic

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems

LEO Satellite Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Propulsion Type (Electric, Gas-Based, Liquid Fuel)

• By Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Navigation, Technology Demonstration, Others)

• By End Use (Commercial, Government & Defense, Others)

• By Frequency Band (L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, Q/V-Band, Laser/Optical)

• By Satellite Mass (Small Satellites, CubeSats, Medium Satellites (180–1,000 Kg), Large Satellites (Above 1,000 Kg))





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Propulsion Type

Electric propulsion systems maintained their dominance with approximately 58.30% of market share in 2025 driven by the fundamental requirement of large-scale commercial constellations for fuel-efficient station-keeping technology. Liquid fuel propulsion is the fastest-growing propulsion segment at approximately 17.85% CAGR through 2035, driven by the growing demand for high-thrust propulsion capabilities in LEO satellites.

By Application

Communication maintained its position as the leading application of the LEO satellite market in 2025 with approximately 41.70% revenue share due to the large-scale commercial broadband constellation deployment programs anchored by SpaceX Starlink, Amazon Project Kuiper, and Eutelsat OneWeb. Earth Observation & Remote Sensing is the fastest-growing LEO satellite application at approximately 18.35% CAGR through 2035, driven by the rapid commercialization of daily global imaging data services by various startups.

By End Use

Commercial end users maintained their dominant position in the LEO Satellite market in 2025 with 61.50% share due to the subscription broadband revenue model of Starlink and Project Kuiper that scales recurring constellation revenue with every additional subscriber terminal, vessel, aircraft, or enterprise customer connected. Government & defense is the fastest-growing end use at approximately 17.90% CAGR due to the accelerating modernization of national defense satellite communication networks globally.

Regional Insights:

North America holds the distinction of being the biggest market for LEO satellites. The U.S. contributes about 68% of the revenue in North America in the year 2025. This is due to the efforts of SpaceX's Starlink LEO satellite network, which is integrated within itself, Falcon 9/Falcon Heavy launches, Amazon Project Kuiper, and the government's space force programs.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for LEO satellites, with a growth rate of approximately 18.34%, driven by China’s national efforts in LEO satellite constellations including Guowang 13,000 broadband constellation and Honghu-3 commercial constellation.

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Recent Developments:

April 2025: Amazon launched the first 27 operational Project Kuiper satellites on an Atlas V rocket, marking the initiation of full commercial LEO broadband constellation deployment as Amazon advances toward its committed deployment of over 3,200 satellites to deliver global high-speed internet services from low Earth orbit.

Amazon launched the first 27 operational Project Kuiper satellites on an Atlas V rocket, marking the initiation of full commercial LEO broadband constellation deployment as Amazon advances toward its committed deployment of over 3,200 satellites to deliver global high-speed internet services from low Earth orbit. February 2025: MEASAT signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Spacesail Technologies to jointly develop and market LEO satellite services, combining MEASAT's extensive satellite infrastructure with Spacesail's innovative LEO technologies to accelerate delivery of resilient global connectivity through expanded LEO capabilities across Asian and Pacific markets.

Exclusive Sections of the LEO Satellite Market Report (The USPs):

CELL ANALYSIS & SAMPLE PROCESSING METRICS – helps you understand cell population analysis efficiency, sample throughput trends, multiparametric testing capabilities, and adoption of high-throughput flow cytometry systems globally.

– helps you understand cell population analysis efficiency, sample throughput trends, multiparametric testing capabilities, and adoption of high-throughput flow cytometry systems globally. INSTRUMENTATION & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate demand trends across analyzers, sorters, reagents, software platforms, and adoption of AI-enabled and automated flow cytometry technologies.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across analyzers, sorters, reagents, software platforms, and adoption of AI-enabled and automated flow cytometry technologies. CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze utilization across oncology, immunology, hematology, stem cell research, infectious disease diagnostics, and biomarker discovery applications.

– helps you analyze utilization across oncology, immunology, hematology, stem cell research, infectious disease diagnostics, and biomarker discovery applications. LABORATORY AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess improvements in data acquisition speed, workflow automation, sample preparation efficiency, and reduction in manual laboratory processing time.

– helps you assess improvements in data acquisition speed, workflow automation, sample preparation efficiency, and reduction in manual laboratory processing time. PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY R&D METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in drug discovery, cell therapy research, vaccine development, and increasing adoption of flow cytometry in biopharmaceutical studies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in drug discovery, cell therapy research, vaccine development, and increasing adoption of flow cytometry in biopharmaceutical studies. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY ASSURANCE METRICS – helps you uncover trends in GMP/GLP compliance, quality control standards, validation protocols, and advancements in standardized flow cytometry testing solutions globally.

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