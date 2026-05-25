Modular Furniture Market Report 2026: Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2025-2035

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Furniture Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Modular Furniture Market was valued at USD 89 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach USD 145.6 billion by 2035.

Market expansion is driven by rapid urbanization and the shrinking size of homes, which creates a need for furniture that maximizes space and functionality. Consumers increasingly prefer modular solutions that can be configured in multiple ways to suit changing needs, offering both storage efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

Young professionals and small families are particularly drawn to designs that combine practicality with style, while retailers and manufacturers are responding by promoting compact, multi-functional pieces suitable for densely populated urban environments. Additionally, demand from commercial offices and co-working spaces is contributing to growth, as businesses seek flexible layouts that support collaboration and adaptability in modern workspaces. Modular furniture's versatility aligns with trends in contemporary design, sustainability, and ergonomic living.

The living room furniture segment generated USD 30.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2035. Its popularity is attributed to its design adaptability, high utility, and capacity to enhance room aesthetics. Modular sofas, coffee tables, TV units, and shelving systems allow homeowners to configure spaces efficiently while reflecting personal style. Rising urbanization and apartment living further boost demand for versatile, space-saving furniture that suits compact interiors.

The wood segment held a 43.6% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2035. Its durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility make it ideal for modular designs, including cabinets, tables, and seating systems. Wood can be customized for modern layouts while offering structural stability, with engineered and solid options appealing to diverse consumer preferences. Increasing awareness of sustainability and long-lasting furniture supports the adoption of wooden modular pieces.

U.S. Modular Furniture Market reached USD 24.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is driven by rising demand for flexible, space-efficient solutions across residential, commercial, and co-working sectors. Urbanization and smaller living spaces encourage the adoption of modular sofas, storage units, and office workstations. Businesses increasingly favor modular office setups that facilitate collaboration and easy reconfiguration. Integration of ergonomic designs and smart features further enhances appeal in modern workplaces.

Key players in the Global Modular Furniture Market include Haworth Inc., Vitra International, MillerKnoll, Inc., HNI Corporation, Flexsteel Industries, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Wilkhahn GmbH, Hay A/S, Kinnarps AB, Okamura Corporation, Sedus Stoll AG, Teknion Corporation, Bene GmbH, Kokuyo Co., Ltd., and Senator Group. Companies in the Modular Furniture Market are strengthening their positions by focusing on product innovation, including ergonomic and multifunctional designs that appeal to urban consumers.

They are expanding regional manufacturing and distribution networks to ensure timely delivery and cost efficiency. Strategic collaborations with real estate developers and co-working spaces help boost market penetration. Firms are investing in digital solutions, such as online configurators and AR visualization tools, to enhance the buying experience. Sustainability initiatives, including the use of eco-friendly materials and recyclable components, help brands capture environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, targeted marketing campaigns and customization options allow companies to differentiate their products and reinforce brand loyalty.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $145.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Growth drivers

Rapid urbanization leading to smaller residential living spaces

Growing preference for customizable and flexible furniture solutions

Expansion of modern office environments and collaborative workspaces

Pitfalls & Challenges

Higher cost compared to traditional ready-made furniture in some segments

Durability concerns associated with frequent assembly and disassembly

Opportunities

Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly furniture materials

Integration of smart storage and multifunctional furniture designs

Distribution infrastructure & channel penetration landscape (driven by primary research)

Channel coverage by region & format (modern vs traditional trade) (driven by primary research)

Last-mile infrastructure gaps & emerging channel shifts (driven by primary research)

Omnichannel integration & digital transformation

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) model evolution

Company Profiles

Bene GmbH

Flexsteel Industries

Haworth Inc.

Hay A/S

HNI Corporation

Kinnarps AB

Kokuyo Co., Ltd.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

MillerKnoll, Inc.

Okamura Corporation

Sedus Stoll AG

Senator Group

Teknion Corporation

Vitra International

Wilkhahn GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zz356

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