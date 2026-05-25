Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2035.
The market is driven by the rising need for high-quality packaging that ensures product integrity and stability. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, supported by demographic shifts and growing long-term health conditions, is accelerating industry expansion. Glass remains a preferred material due to its superior chemical resistance and ability to maintain drug efficacy over time. Manufacturers are developing advanced packaging solutions that combine durability with improved performance. Continuous innovation in lightweight, break-resistant, and environmentally sustainable glass materials enhances safety standards while meeting regulatory expectations. These developments are strengthening the role of glass packaging as a critical component in pharmaceutical supply chains.
The market is also influenced by strict regulatory requirements focused on ensuring drug safety and preventing contamination. Global health authorities are enforcing standards that require packaging materials to maintain product stability under various conditions. This has encouraged a shift toward higher-grade materials, particularly those offering enhanced chemical resistance and thermal stability. As a result, manufacturers are adopting advanced glass compositions to meet compliance standards and improve packaging reliability.
In 2025, the Type I borosilicate glass segment held a 62.6% share due to its superior resistance to chemical interactions and its stability under varying temperatures. The demand for sensitive pharmaceutical formulations supports the adoption of this material. Regulatory requirements emphasizing high-performance packaging materials contribute to increased utilization of Type I borosilicate glass.
The tubular glass segment reached USD 11.2 billion in 2025, known for its precision, durability, and compatibility with advanced pharmaceutical applications. Its structural properties and resistance to chemical reactions make it suitable for critical packaging needs. Additionally, its compatibility with automated production systems increases its adoption, allowing greater efficiency and product quality in large-scale operations.
North America accounted for a 35.3% share of the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market in 2025. The region focuses on quality standards, regulatory compliance, and sustainable manufacturing practices. Demand for advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions encourages the adoption of high-purity glass materials and innovative coating technologies. Government initiatives promoting sustainable materials reinforce the shift toward advanced glass packaging.
Key companies in the market include Ardagh Group S.A., Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Owens Illinois, Inc., Piramal Glass Limited, Schott AG, SGD Pharma (SGD S.A.), Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A., and Stolzle Glass Group. Companies strengthen their market position through innovation, collaborations, and capacity expansion.
They invest in research and development to create advanced glass formulations with improved chemical resistance and durability. Partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers enable better alignment with evolving packaging requirements. Companies expand production capabilities to meet rising global demand and ensure consistent supply. Sustainability initiatives, including lightweight and recyclable glass solutions, are becoming a key focus area.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$63.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Industry Insights
- Industry ecosystem analysis
- Supplier Landscape
- Profit Margin
- Cost structure
- Value addition at each stage
- Factor affecting the value chain
- Disruptions
- Industry impact forces
- Growth drivers
- Stringent Regulations on Drug Safety
- Aging Population and Chronic Disease
- Rising Global Pharmaceutical Demand
- Technological Advancement in Glass Packaging
- Preference for Ready to Use Packaging
- Industry pitfalls and challenges
- Fragility and Breakage Risks
- High Cost of Glass Packaging
- Market opportunities
- Adoption of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Glass Packaging Solutions
- Growth potential analysis
- Regulatory landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Porter's analysis
- PESTEL analysis
- Technology and Innovation landscape
- Current technological trends
- Emerging technologies
- Price trends
- By region
- By product
- Pricing Strategies
- Emerging Business Models
- Compliance Requirements
- Patent and IP analysis
Company Profiles
Global Players:
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.
- Corning Incorporated
- Gerresheimer AG
- Nipro Corporation
- Owens-Illinois, Inc.
- SCHOTT AG
- SGD Pharma (SGD S.A.)
- Stevanato Group S.p.A.
- Stolzle Glass Group
Regional Players:
- Beatson Clark Ltd.
- DWK Life Sciences / DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.
Local Players:
- Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.
- Piramal Glass Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd8isn
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