Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2035.

The market is driven by the rising need for high-quality packaging that ensures product integrity and stability. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, supported by demographic shifts and growing long-term health conditions, is accelerating industry expansion. Glass remains a preferred material due to its superior chemical resistance and ability to maintain drug efficacy over time. Manufacturers are developing advanced packaging solutions that combine durability with improved performance. Continuous innovation in lightweight, break-resistant, and environmentally sustainable glass materials enhances safety standards while meeting regulatory expectations. These developments are strengthening the role of glass packaging as a critical component in pharmaceutical supply chains.

The market is also influenced by strict regulatory requirements focused on ensuring drug safety and preventing contamination. Global health authorities are enforcing standards that require packaging materials to maintain product stability under various conditions. This has encouraged a shift toward higher-grade materials, particularly those offering enhanced chemical resistance and thermal stability. As a result, manufacturers are adopting advanced glass compositions to meet compliance standards and improve packaging reliability.

In 2025, the Type I borosilicate glass segment held a 62.6% share due to its superior resistance to chemical interactions and its stability under varying temperatures. The demand for sensitive pharmaceutical formulations supports the adoption of this material. Regulatory requirements emphasizing high-performance packaging materials contribute to increased utilization of Type I borosilicate glass.

The tubular glass segment reached USD 11.2 billion in 2025, known for its precision, durability, and compatibility with advanced pharmaceutical applications. Its structural properties and resistance to chemical reactions make it suitable for critical packaging needs. Additionally, its compatibility with automated production systems increases its adoption, allowing greater efficiency and product quality in large-scale operations.

North America accounted for a 35.3% share of the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market in 2025. The region focuses on quality standards, regulatory compliance, and sustainable manufacturing practices. Demand for advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions encourages the adoption of high-purity glass materials and innovative coating technologies. Government initiatives promoting sustainable materials reinforce the shift toward advanced glass packaging.

Key companies in the market include Ardagh Group S.A., Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Owens Illinois, Inc., Piramal Glass Limited, Schott AG, SGD Pharma (SGD S.A.), Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd., Stevanato Group S.p.A., and Stolzle Glass Group. Companies strengthen their market position through innovation, collaborations, and capacity expansion.

They invest in research and development to create advanced glass formulations with improved chemical resistance and durability. Partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers enable better alignment with evolving packaging requirements. Companies expand production capabilities to meet rising global demand and ensure consistent supply. Sustainability initiatives, including lightweight and recyclable glass solutions, are becoming a key focus area.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $63.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Industry ecosystem analysis

Supplier Landscape

Profit Margin

Cost structure

Value addition at each stage

Factor affecting the value chain

Disruptions

Industry impact forces

Growth drivers

Stringent Regulations on Drug Safety

Aging Population and Chronic Disease

Rising Global Pharmaceutical Demand

Technological Advancement in Glass Packaging

Preference for Ready to Use Packaging

Industry pitfalls and challenges

Fragility and Breakage Risks

High Cost of Glass Packaging

Market opportunities

Adoption of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Glass Packaging Solutions

Growth potential analysis

Regulatory landscape

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Porter's analysis

PESTEL analysis

Technology and Innovation landscape

Current technological trends

Emerging technologies

Price trends

By region

By product

Pricing Strategies

Emerging Business Models

Compliance Requirements

Patent and IP analysis

Company Profiles

Global Players:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

Corning Incorporated

Gerresheimer AG

Nipro Corporation

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

SCHOTT AG

SGD Pharma (SGD S.A.)

Stevanato Group S.p.A.

Stolzle Glass Group

Regional Players:

Beatson Clark Ltd.

DWK Life Sciences / DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

Local Players:

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

Piramal Glass Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd8isn

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