Trailer Telematics Market Report 2026: Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2025-2035 - Digital Supply Chains Fueling Demand for Advanced Connected Solutions

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trailer Telematics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Trailer Telematics Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach USD 7.93 billion by 2035.

The market is gaining momentum as freight transportation continues to expand alongside the increasing digitalization of supply chains. Growing demand for real-time visibility, operational transparency, and efficiency across logistics networks is accelerating the adoption of advanced telematics solutions. Fleet operators and logistics providers are increasingly prioritizing compliance, safety, and performance optimization, prompting both OEMs and aftermarket suppliers to integrate telematics across a wider range of trailer types.

At the same time, rising environmental concerns and the need to enhance fuel efficiency are encouraging the shift toward data-driven fleet management strategies. The growing adoption of low-emission commercial vehicles is further reinforcing demand for intelligent trailer monitoring systems that support consistent performance tracking. As logistics networks become more complex, telematics solutions are evolving into essential tools that enable improved decision-making, asset utilization, and operational control across diverse transportation environments.

Advancements in telematics technology are significantly enhancing system capabilities and market adoption. Continuous improvements in positioning accuracy, sensor functionality, connectivity infrastructure, and cloud-based analytics are enabling more precise monitoring and efficient fleet management. These innovations support predictive maintenance, strengthening cargo security, and improving overall asset performance. At the same time, supportive regulatory frameworks and investments in smart transportation systems are encouraging broader adoption of connected solutions, further strengthening the market outlook.

The cellular-based systems segment accounted for 86.4% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026 to 2035. These systems serve as the primary communication backbone for trailer telematics by enabling reliable data transmission across various operating environments. Their ability to support continuous connectivity, efficient data exchange, and seamless network transitions ensures consistent performance across different transportation routes and conditions.

The dry van segment held a 39.91% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2035. The widespread use of dry van trailers in high-volume freight transportation is driving the need for advanced telematics solutions that support efficient tracking, cargo monitoring, and operational optimization. Enhanced visibility and security capabilities are making telematics an essential component for fleet operators and logistics providers managing large-scale distribution networks.

U.S. Trailer Telematics Market reached USD 1 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2026 and 2035. Market growth is being driven by the rapid adoption of connected fleet technologies among logistics providers, fleet operators, and equipment manufacturers. Increasing reliance on digital tools for monitoring, maintenance planning, and operational efficiency is strengthening demand. Regulatory requirements related to safety, compliance, and documentation are also accelerating adoption, while the expansion of freight activity and distribution networks is further supporting market growth.

Key companies operating in the Global Trailer Telematics Market include Samsara, Verizon Connect, Geotab, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Solera, Clarience Technologies, CalAmp, Phillips Connect, and Spireon. Companies in the Trailer Telematics Market are enhancing their market position through innovation, strategic collaborations, and service expansion.

Significant investments are being made in advanced analytics, connectivity solutions, and integrated platforms to deliver more comprehensive fleet management capabilities. Partnerships with logistics providers and OEMs are enabling wider deployment of telematics systems across new and existing fleets. Companies are also focusing on expanding their global footprint and strengthening distribution channels to capture emerging opportunities.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Growth drivers

Rising Demand for Fleet Optimization & Efficiency

Increasing Adoption of IoT & AI in Logistics

Stringent Regulations for Fleet Safety & Compliance

Expansion of E-commerce & Supply Chain Digitization

Industry pitfalls and challenges

High Initial Implementation Costs

Data Security & Cybersecurity Concerns

Market opportunities

Emergence of 5G Connectivity & Advanced Network Infrastructure

Growing Adoption of Electric & Autonomous Commercial Vehicles

Expanding Cold Chain & Pharmaceutical Logistics Networks

Rapid Fleet Digitization in Emerging Economies

Regulatory landscape

North America

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Canada: Transport Canada Commercial Vehicle Telematics Regulations

Europe

EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) Commercial Vehicle Telematics Requirements

EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Fleet Data Privacy Compliance

Asia-Pacific

China: GB Standards for Commercial Vehicle Telematics (GB/T 19056)

India: AIS-140 - Intelligent Transportation System Standards

Latin America

Brazil: CONTRAN - National Traffic Council Fleet Safety Regulations

Mexico: NOM Standards for Commercial Vehicle Telematics Safety

Middle East & Africa

UAE & Gulf States: ESMA Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology

Saudi Arabia: SASO Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization

African Union: African Continental Transport Safety Framework

Impact of AI & generative AI on the market

AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models

GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment

Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations

Company Profiles

Global companies

CalAmp

Geotab

Samsara

Phillips Connect

Omnitracs

Orbcomm

Solera

Spireon

Teletrac Navman

Verizon Connect

WABCO

Regional players

Clarience Technologies

Eroad

Fleet Complete

Hyundai Translead

Krone Trailer

Schmitz Cargobull

Skybitz

Trendfire Technologies

Wabash National

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjxal1

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