Cell Banking Outsourcing Market: 16%+ CAGR (2026-2031), Expanding with Rising Demand for Biologics and Regenerative Medicine Services, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the cell banking outsourcing market size is projected to grow from USD 16.78 billion in 2025 to USD 19.58 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 42.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.71% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing outsourcing activities among pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations. The market expansion is driven by the rising need for specialized cell banking infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and efficient bioprocessing solutions across biologics and advanced therapy development.

Market growth is fueled by the growing adoption of cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and regenerative medicine applications. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing cell banking operations to specialized service providers to improve operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and accelerate product development timelines. Outsourcing providers offer expertise in cell line characterization, storage, quality control, and regulatory documentation, helping organizations maintain consistency and compliance across biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

The market is further benefiting from increasing research activities in stem cell therapies, personalized medicine, and advanced biologics manufacturing. Rising demand for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant facilities and scalable storage solutions is encouraging long-term partnerships between biopharmaceutical companies and outsourcing providers. In addition, growing clinical trial activity and increasing investment in biotechnology innovation are strengthening demand for outsourced cell banking services globally.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the cell banking outsourcing market, driven by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong research funding, and increasing adoption of cell-based therapies and biologics manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding biotechnology capabilities, rising clinical research activities, increasing healthcare investments, and growing focus on regenerative medicine in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing investments in biopharmaceutical research, supportive regulatory frameworks, and expanding stem cell research initiatives.

“Decision-makers evaluating the cell banking outsourcing market require analysis grounded in documented industry activity and consistent research standards,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “This study combines structured data review with expert validation, helping provide a transparent view of market developments and business considerations beyond the limited scope often found in alternative sources.”

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Outsourced Bioprocessing and Cell Storage Services

Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing cell banking operations to improve scalability, reduce infrastructure costs, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Advancements in Cryopreservation and Automated Storage Technologies

Innovations in cryogenic storage systems, digital monitoring platforms, and contamination detection improve cell viability, traceability, and storage reliability.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segmentation Overview

By Bank Type

• Master Cell Bank (MCB)

• Working Cell Bank (WCB)

• Viral Cell Bank (VCB)

• Research & Development Cell Bank

• End-of-Production Cell Bank

By Cell Type

• Stem Cell Banking

• Cord Blood & Tissue Stem Cells

• Embryonic Stem Cells

• Adult Stem Cells

• Dental Pulp Stem Cells

• Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

• Non-stem Cell Banking

• Microbial Cell Banking

• Mammalian Cell Banking

• Hybridoma Cell Banking

By Outsourced Service

• Cell Line Development

• Characterization & Testing

• GMP Manufacturing & Expansion

• Cryopreservation & Storage

• Logistics & Cold Chain Management

By End User

• Biopharma & Biotech Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Hospitals & Transplant Centers

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cell-banking-outsourcing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Competitive Outlook

The cell banking outsourcing market features specialized bioprocessing service providers, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and biotechnology support companies focusing on expanding storage capabilities, strengthening regulatory compliance, and improving operational efficiency. Market participants are investing in advanced cryopreservation systems, automated monitoring technologies, and GMP-compliant facilities to support evolving biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing requirements. Strategic collaborations and global expansion initiatives are also shaping competitive dynamics within the market.

Major Companies in the cell banking outsourcing market include:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

BioReliance Corporation

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Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size

The pharmaceutical manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 549.20 billion in 2026 to USD 881.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, expanding biologics and specialty drug production, and rising investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and global production capacity.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Share

The stem cell manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2026 to USD 34.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by increasing research in regenerative medicine, rising clinical applications of stem cell therapies, and growing demand for scalable cell production technologies.

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Analysis

The cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market is projected to grow from USD 9.29 billion in 2026 to USD 19.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.18% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing development of advanced therapies, rising outsourcing of manufacturing services, and expanding clinical trials in cell and gene therapy research.

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