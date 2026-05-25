HVAC Market Opportunity Report 2026: Surge in Urban Development, Energy Efficiency, and Smart Technologies Drive Expansion - Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2035

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global HVAC Market was valued at USD 524.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2035.

Rapid urban development is a key factor driving growth, as the increasing number of buildings requires reliable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions. Consumers and businesses alike are prioritizing comfort, air quality, and energy efficiency in indoor environments. Modern construction projects increasingly incorporate HVAC systems to maintain consistent temperature and airflow, while renovation activities are also contributing to market demand. The need for improved energy performance and a longer system lifespan is encouraging the adoption of advanced HVAC technologies. Additionally, expanding infrastructure across various sectors is creating demand for systems that ensure stable environmental conditions. The growing emphasis on indoor air quality standards and sustainable building practices is further strengthening the global HVAC market, positioning it as a critical component of modern infrastructure development.

The HVAC market is further supported by the rising need for controlled environmental conditions across a wide range of facilities. Increasing infrastructure development is driving demand for advanced systems that ensure consistent temperature regulation and air quality. The need for efficient cooling solutions in high-performance environments is encouraging the adoption of technologically advanced HVAC systems that support operational reliability and efficiency.

The air conditioning equipment segment generated USD 215.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035. This segment holds a dominant position within the HVAC market due to its essential role in maintaining indoor comfort across various applications. A wide range of systems is available to meet diverse cooling requirements, and growing awareness of energy-efficient solutions is further driving adoption. Continuous innovation, including smart technologies and environmentally friendly refrigerants, is enhancing system performance and supporting long-term growth.

The indirect distribution channel accounted for a 74% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2026-2035. This channel leads the market due to the extensive network of distributors and service providers that facilitate product availability and customer support. Indirect sales enable manufacturers to deliver installation services, maintenance, and technical expertise, which are essential for complex HVAC systems. The preference for purchasing through authorized channels ensures access to professional support and reliable service, reinforcing the importance of this distribution model.

The United States HVAC Market captured USD 156.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient systems across multiple sectors. Rising urbanization, changing climate conditions, and the need to upgrade aging infrastructure are encouraging the adoption of modern HVAC solutions. Residential demand is supported by the growing use of smart home technologies, while commercial and industrial sectors continue to invest in systems that meet regulatory requirements for air quality and energy efficiency.

Key companies operating in the Global HVAC Market include Bosch Thermotechnology, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu General Limited, GREE Electric Appliances Inc., Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics, Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Samsung Electronics, and Trane Technologies plc.

Companies in the Global HVAC Market are implementing a variety of strategies to strengthen their competitive position and expand their global presence. A key focus is placed on technological innovation, particularly in developing energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable systems. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance system performance and integrate smart features such as automation and remote monitoring.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are being pursued to expand distribution networks and improve market reach. Companies are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios to cater to diverse customer needs across different sectors. Strengthening after-sales services, including maintenance and technical support, is helping build long-term customer relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $524.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Bosch Thermotechnology

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu General Limited

GREE Electric Appliances Inc.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung Electronics

Trane Technologies plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqm2df

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