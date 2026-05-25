North America Electric Bus Market Report 2026: Strong Policy Support, Technological Advancements, and Growing Demand for Zero-Emission Mobility Solutions - Forecast to 2035

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electric Bus Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Electric Bus Market was valued at USD 440.6 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.7% to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2035.

The market is experiencing rapid transformation as regulatory frameworks and sustainability targets reshape public transportation systems. Strong policy direction across the United States and Canada is accelerating the shift toward zero-emission mobility, creating a structured pathway for widespread electric bus adoption. Electrification goals for public transit fleets are encouraging agencies to transition away from conventional propulsion systems, resulting in increased procurement activity. Financial incentives and funding programs are further supporting this transition by reducing capital barriers and enabling fleet modernization.

At the same time, continuous improvements in battery technology, including higher energy density and faster charging capabilities, are enhancing operational efficiency and route flexibility. Advancements in charging infrastructure are also minimizing downtime and improving fleet utilization. The growing emphasis on cleaner transportation solutions across municipal and institutional sectors is reinforcing long-term demand, positioning electric buses as a central component of future mobility strategies in North America.

Public funding initiatives and supportive regulatory policies are playing a crucial role in driving adoption across the region. Financial assistance programs are helping transit agencies offset the initial investment required for electric buses and related infrastructure. These efforts are enabling fleet expansion while easing budget constraints. In parallel, ongoing technological advancements are improving performance metrics such as range, durability, and charging efficiency, making electric buses increasingly viable for large-scale deployment. The push toward electrified school transportation is also contributing to market growth, supported by rising awareness of environmental and health considerations and increased institutional adoption.

The transit bus segment held a 48% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40% from 2026 to 2035. Transit authorities across major urban areas are accelerating electrification initiatives to meet emission reduction targets and improve air quality. This shift is driving consistent demand through large-volume procurement cycles, encouraging manufacturers to scale production and strengthen supply capabilities.

The battery electric buses segment accounted for 72% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39% through 2035. Declining battery costs combined with improvements in energy storage technology are enhancing affordability and performance. Increased driving range and reduced system weight are lowering total ownership costs, making battery electric buses a preferred choice over conventional and alternative fuel options. Strong regulatory preference for fully zero-emission technologies is further accelerating adoption.

California Electric Bus Market held a 31% share, generating USD 125 million in 2025. The state's regulatory environment is a key factor behind this leadership position, with clear mandates supporting the transition to zero-emission fleets. These policies provide long-term visibility for manufacturers and encourage large-scale procurement. Additionally, financial incentives for vehicle acquisition, infrastructure development, and workforce training are supporting faster adoption across transit agencies.

Key companies operating in the North America Electric Bus Market include BYD, New Flyer, Proterra, Blue Bird, Gillig, Lion Electric, GreenPower Motor, Motor Coach Industries, Yutong Bus, and Thomas Built Buses. These companies are strengthening their competitive position through strategic investments in technology, partnerships, and capacity expansion.

Significant focus is placed on advancing battery systems, improving vehicle performance, and enhancing charging solutions to meet evolving operational requirements. Collaborations with public transit agencies and infrastructure providers are helping accelerate deployment and ensure seamless integration. Manufacturers are also expanding production facilities and supply chain networks to support rising demand. Customization of electric bus models for different transit needs is becoming a key differentiator.

Additionally, companies are leveraging government incentives and financing solutions to improve affordability while strengthening after-sales service and maintenance capabilities to build long-term customer relationships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $440.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $13800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.7% Regions Covered North America



Industry Insights

Growth drivers

Government emission reduction mandates & zero-emission policies

Expansion of public transit electrification programs

Advancements in battery and charging technologies

Rising urbanization and smart city initiatives

Industry pitfalls and challenges

High upfront vehicle and infrastructure costs

Charging infrastructure limitations

Grid capacity and energy management issues

Battery lifecycle and replacement costs

Market opportunities

Expansion of fleet electrification targets

Integration of smart charging and V2G technologies

Growth in school bus electrification

Public-private partnerships

Regulatory landscape

U.S.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Federal transit administration (FTA) regulations

State-level zero-emission bus mandates

Canada

Transport Canada

Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS)

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC)

Provincial zero-emission transit policies

Utility and grid interconnection regulations

Impact of AI & generative AI on the market

AI-driven disruption of existing business models

GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment

Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations

Company Profiles

Global Players

BYD

Gillig

Motor Coach Industries

New Flyer

Nova Bus

Prevost

Yutong Bus

Regional Players

Blue Bird

ElDorado National

GreenPower Motor Company

Lion Electric

Micro Bird

Proterra

Thomas Built Buses

Vicinity Motor

Emerging Players

ARBOC

Lightning eMotors

Phoenix Motorcars

SEA Electric

Trans Tech Bus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es08tr

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