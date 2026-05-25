Expanse Studios Secures Colombia Market Certification

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), today announced regulatory certification enabling commercial deployment across Colombia's online gambling market.

Gaming Associates, a UKAS-accredited testing laboratory (accreditation number 9263), certified Gates of Olympia, Candy's Bonanza, and Leprechaun's Wish as compliant with technical standards established by Colombian regulatory authorities. This certification authorizes deployment on licensed gaming platforms operating under Coljuegos oversight.

Colombia represents Latin America's first comprehensively regulated online gambling market, operating under framework legislation established in 2016. According to iGamingToday, Colombia's online gambling market generated $1.29 billion in revenue during 2024, growing at 9.53% CAGR with projections reaching $2.03 billion by 2029. Online casino games and sports betting account for the majority of market activity, with 82% of Colombians participating in games of chance according to industry research.

The market operates under strict regulatory oversight by Coljuegos, Colombia's gaming authority, requiring comprehensive licensing and technical certification for content providers seeking market access. Colombia's structured regulatory framework and established licensing infrastructure position the market as strategically valuable for B2B content providers targeting Latin American expansion.

"Colombia is one of the most mature regulated markets in Latin America," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Certification here establishes the regulatory foundation we need to scale across the region. The market's proven that regulated frameworks can work in LatAm—very high player participation shows demand exists when operators can operate legally. That's the model we're building toward in other territories."

The Colombia certification follows Expanse Studios' recent regulatory approvals in Estonia, Latvia, and Portugal, continuing the studio's expansion across regulated markets in Europe and Latin America. With over 1,300 B2B operator partnerships globally and a portfolio of 70+ proprietary titles, Expanse continues building distribution infrastructure in jurisdictions where regulatory compliance creates competitive differentiation.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of over 60 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.meridian-holdings.com

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26782a2e-6e28-4ddd-88ce-112559480837