Europe Forklift Market Report 2026: Surge in Electric, Digital, and Automated Forklifts Propels Growth Amid Sustainability and Efficiency Demands - Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2035

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Forklift Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Europe Forklift Market was valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2035

Continuous upgrades in logistics networks, manufacturing facilities, and warehouse operations drive the growth. Forklifts are becoming essential to improve operational efficiency, workplace safety, and overall productivity. As businesses optimize workflows, material handling equipment plays a central role in enabling smoother and more efficient processes.

Environmental considerations are also influencing purchasing decisions, with organizations prioritizing cleaner and quieter equipment to align with sustainability goals. At the same time, the integration of digital technologies is transforming forklift operations, allowing for enhanced tracking, improved safety, and better fleet management. The rapid expansion of order fulfillment requirements is further supporting demand, as companies seek faster and more efficient ways to manage goods movement across complex supply chains.

Shifting regulatory requirements and environmental priorities are reshaping the Europe forklift market, leading to a strong transition toward electric-powered equipment. Businesses are increasingly adopting advanced solutions that incorporate automation and smart technologies to enhance operational performance. The use of digital systems is enabling improved monitoring, reduced downtime, and optimized resource utilization. As operational efficiency becomes a key focus, companies are leveraging integrated technologies to streamline processes and achieve higher productivity levels across their facilities.

The counterbalance forklift segment accounted for 46% share in 2025, generating USD 9.1 billion. This segment continues to lead due to its versatility, ease of use, and ability to handle a wide range of material handling tasks. Its straightforward design allows it to operate efficiently across different environments, making it suitable for diverse industrial applications. The ability to manage varying load sizes and perform effectively in open workspaces further strengthens its position as a reliable and widely adopted solution.

The electric segment held a 53% share in 2025, generating USD 10.5 billion. Growth in this segment is being driven by increasing emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and workplace safety. Electric forklifts are gaining preference due to their lower emissions, quieter operation, and reduced maintenance requirements. Their suitability for indoor environments and long-term cost advantages are encouraging widespread adoption among businesses seeking to optimize operational efficiency while meeting regulatory standards.

Germany Forklift Market held a 24% share, generating around USD 4.7 billion in 2025. The country's leadership is supported by its advanced industrial ecosystem, extensive manufacturing capabilities, and well-developed logistics infrastructure. High levels of industrial activity continue to drive consistent demand for material handling equipment. Ongoing investments in modern logistics systems and production efficiency are further reinforcing Germany's dominant position within the regional market.

Key companies operating in the Europe forklift market include Toyota Material Handling, KION Group, Jungheinrich, Hyster-Yale, Crown Equipment, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Komatsu, Hangcha Group, HELI (Anhui Heli), Manitou Group, Konecranes, Doosan Bobcat, Clark Material Handling, Combilift, and Palfinger. Companies in the Europe forklift market are strengthening their market presence through innovation, strategic expansion, and technology integration.

Significant investments in research and development are enabling the introduction of advanced electric and automated forklift solutions. Businesses are focusing on incorporating digital technologies such as fleet management systems and real-time monitoring tools to enhance operational efficiency. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are helping companies expand their geographic footprint and diversify product offerings. In addition, firms are prioritizing sustainability initiatives by developing energy-efficient equipment that meets regulatory standards. Enhanced after-sales services, customized solutions, and strong distribution networks are further supporting customer retention and long-term growth in a competitive market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $32.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Europe



Industry Insights

Technology & innovation landscape

Electric propulsion technology evolution

Lithium-ion vs. lead-acid battery systems

Hydrogen fuel cell development

Autonomous and AGV forklift technology

Telematics and fleet management systems

Fast-charging infrastructure

Regulatory landscape

EU emissions regulations and forklift standards

Workplace safety directives (EU and national)

Battery recycling and extended producer responsibility

Country-specific incentives for electric forklifts

Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)

Historical price trend analysis (2022-2025)

Pricing strategy by player type (premium, value, cost-plus)

Regional price variations

Electric vs. ICE price parity analysis

Company Profiles

Clark Material Handling

Combilift

Crown Equipment

Doosan Bobcat

Hangcha Group

HELI (Anhui Heli)

Hyster-Yale

Jungheinrich

KION Group

Komatsu

Konecranes

Manitou Group

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Palfinger

Toyota Material Handling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbyg9m

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