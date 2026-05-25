Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market Report 2026-2035: Surging EV Adoption and Ultra-Fast Charging Fuel Demands Amid High Capacity and OEM Innovations

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market was valued at USD 582.4 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2035.

Market expansion is fueled by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and the rising requirement for ultra-fast charging capabilities. As charging technologies evolve toward higher power outputs, the need for advanced cable systems capable of handling substantial electrical loads intensifies. Liquid-cooled cables are engineered to support these elevated power levels, ensuring efficiency, safety, and consistent performance during high-speed charging sessions.

Increasing deployment of high-capacity charging infrastructure is reinforcing demand, particularly as next-generation charging systems aim to significantly reduce charging times. Supportive regulatory frameworks and policy initiatives are encouraging the development of advanced EV infrastructure. The transition toward high-voltage vehicle architectures is amplifying the importance of these cables, as they enable faster energy transfer while maintaining thermal stability. Additionally, the expansion of electrified transportation across passenger and commercial segments is creating sustained demand for high-performance charging solutions, positioning liquid-cooled cable technology as a critical component of future-ready EV ecosystems.

The 500-900 kW segment held a 48.2% share, generating USD 280.7 million in 2025. This segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for high-capacity charging systems capable of meeting the energy needs of advanced electric vehicles equipped with larger battery systems. The growing emphasis on reducing charging duration has accelerated the deployment of high-power charging infrastructure, where liquid-cooled cables play a crucial role in managing heat and maintaining operational efficiency. As the electric vehicle landscape continues to expand, this segment is expected to remain a key contributor to overall market growth due to its ability to support rapid charging requirements.

The OEM segment accounted for 81.7% share in 2025, generating USD 475.6 million. Its dominance is primarily driven by the integral role of original equipment manufacturers in designing and delivering compatible charging solutions tailored to their vehicle platforms. These manufacturers are actively integrating advanced charging technologies to ensure optimal performance and user convenience. Liquid-cooled cables are increasingly being incorporated into these systems due to their capability to support high-power charging efficiently. As demand for high-performance electric vehicles continues to rise, OEMs are placing greater emphasis on aligning vehicle development with charging infrastructure, thereby strengthening their influence within the market.

The U.S. Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market was valued at USD 113.3 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2026 to 2035. Growth in the United States is supported by a strong policy environment focused on accelerating electric vehicle adoption and expanding charging infrastructure. Investments aimed at deploying high-speed charging networks are contributing significantly to market development. The increasing shift toward zero-emission mobility, along with the scaling production of electric vehicles, is further boosting the need for advanced charging solutions. Additionally, the rising electrification of commercial fleets is creating substantial demand for high-performance cables capable of supporting fast and efficient charging, reinforcing the country's position as a key market for liquid-cooled EV charging technologies.

Key companies operating in the Global Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market include ABB, Amphenol Energy, BRUGG eConnect, HUBER+SUHNER, LEONI, LS Cable & System, MIDA Power, Phoenix Contact, Sinbon Electronics, and Zhejiang Yonggui. Companies in the Global Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure expansion to strengthen their market position. They are investing in advanced cooling technologies and high-performance materials to enhance cable efficiency and durability under extreme power conditions. Collaborations with automotive manufacturers and charging network providers are helping firms expand their reach and ensure compatibility with next-generation EV platforms.

Many players are also scaling production capabilities to meet growing global demand while optimizing supply chains for cost efficiency. In addition, companies are targeting new geographic markets and aligning their offerings with evolving regulatory standards. Continuous research and development efforts, along with customization of solutions for specific applications, are enabling firms to differentiate themselves and maintain a competitive edge.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $582.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Growth drivers

Rising demand for ultrafast & megawatt charging infrastructure

Growing adoption of 800V EV platform architectures

Need for enhanced thermal management in high-power charging

Government mandates & incentives for EV charging infrastructure development

Industry pitfalls and challenges

System complexity & specialized maintenance requirements

Coolant leak risks & environmental concerns

Market opportunities

Retrofit & upgrade market for existing charging stations

Increasing heavy-duty truck & commercial fleet electrification

Megawatt Charging System (MCS) development for long-haul transport

Regulatory landscape

North America

US - SAE J3400

US - J1772

US - NEVI Program Requirements

Europe

European Union - EU TEN-T Regulations

European Union - CCS Mandates

Asia-Pacific

Japan - CHAdeMO 3.0

China - GB/T

Latin America

Brazil - ANEEL EV Charging Regulatory Framework

Mexico - EVSE Deployment Initiatives

Middle East & Africa

UAE - National Electric Vehicle Policy

UAE - Dubai/Abu Dhabi EV Charging Network Regulations

Technology and innovation landscape

Current technologies

V High-Voltage EV Platforms

Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS)

Advanced Thermal Management Systems

Emerging technologies

Dielectric Coolant-Based Charging Cables

Ultra-Fast Heavy-Duty Truck Charging Solutions

Rapid expansion of ultra-fast charging networks

Highway corridor deployment strategies

Commercial and fleet-oriented ultra-fast hubs

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) and investment models

Technological standardization and interoperability

Company Profiles

Global players

Phoenix Contact

HUBER+SUHNER

LEONI

Sinbon Electronics

KemPower

ABB

LS Cable & System

Southwire Company

ITT Canon

Colder Products Company

Amphenol Energy

Coroflex

Regional players

OMG EV Cable

MIDA Power

Zhejiang Yonggui

Suzhou Yihang

Qingdao Penoda Electrical

Emerging players

BRUGG eConnect

Teison Energy

Caledonian Cables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyp0m5

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