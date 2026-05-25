Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market Report 2026-2035: Surging EV Adoption and Ultra-Fast Charging Fuel Demands Amid High Capacity and OEM Innovations

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market was valued at USD 582.4 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2035.
Market expansion is fueled by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and the rising requirement for ultra-fast charging capabilities. As charging technologies evolve toward higher power outputs, the need for advanced cable systems capable of handling substantial electrical loads intensifies. Liquid-cooled cables are engineered to support these elevated power levels, ensuring efficiency, safety, and consistent performance during high-speed charging sessions.
Increasing deployment of high-capacity charging infrastructure is reinforcing demand, particularly as next-generation charging systems aim to significantly reduce charging times. Supportive regulatory frameworks and policy initiatives are encouraging the development of advanced EV infrastructure. The transition toward high-voltage vehicle architectures is amplifying the importance of these cables, as they enable faster energy transfer while maintaining thermal stability. Additionally, the expansion of electrified transportation across passenger and commercial segments is creating sustained demand for high-performance charging solutions, positioning liquid-cooled cable technology as a critical component of future-ready EV ecosystems.
The 500-900 kW segment held a 48.2% share, generating USD 280.7 million in 2025. This segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, supported by the increasing demand for high-capacity charging systems capable of meeting the energy needs of advanced electric vehicles equipped with larger battery systems. The growing emphasis on reducing charging duration has accelerated the deployment of high-power charging infrastructure, where liquid-cooled cables play a crucial role in managing heat and maintaining operational efficiency. As the electric vehicle landscape continues to expand, this segment is expected to remain a key contributor to overall market growth due to its ability to support rapid charging requirements.
The OEM segment accounted for 81.7% share in 2025, generating USD 475.6 million. Its dominance is primarily driven by the integral role of original equipment manufacturers in designing and delivering compatible charging solutions tailored to their vehicle platforms. These manufacturers are actively integrating advanced charging technologies to ensure optimal performance and user convenience. Liquid-cooled cables are increasingly being incorporated into these systems due to their capability to support high-power charging efficiently. As demand for high-performance electric vehicles continues to rise, OEMs are placing greater emphasis on aligning vehicle development with charging infrastructure, thereby strengthening their influence within the market.
The U.S. Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market was valued at USD 113.3 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2026 to 2035. Growth in the United States is supported by a strong policy environment focused on accelerating electric vehicle adoption and expanding charging infrastructure. Investments aimed at deploying high-speed charging networks are contributing significantly to market development. The increasing shift toward zero-emission mobility, along with the scaling production of electric vehicles, is further boosting the need for advanced charging solutions. Additionally, the rising electrification of commercial fleets is creating substantial demand for high-performance cables capable of supporting fast and efficient charging, reinforcing the country's position as a key market for liquid-cooled EV charging technologies.
Key companies operating in the Global Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market include ABB, Amphenol Energy, BRUGG eConnect, HUBER+SUHNER, LEONI, LS Cable & System, MIDA Power, Phoenix Contact, Sinbon Electronics, and Zhejiang Yonggui. Companies in the Global Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cable Market are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure expansion to strengthen their market position. They are investing in advanced cooling technologies and high-performance materials to enhance cable efficiency and durability under extreme power conditions. Collaborations with automotive manufacturers and charging network providers are helping firms expand their reach and ensure compatibility with next-generation EV platforms.
Many players are also scaling production capabilities to meet growing global demand while optimizing supply chains for cost efficiency. In addition, companies are targeting new geographic markets and aligning their offerings with evolving regulatory standards. Continuous research and development efforts, along with customization of solutions for specific applications, are enabling firms to differentiate themselves and maintain a competitive edge.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|260
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$582.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1900 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Industry Insights
Growth drivers
- Rising demand for ultrafast & megawatt charging infrastructure
- Growing adoption of 800V EV platform architectures
- Need for enhanced thermal management in high-power charging
- Government mandates & incentives for EV charging infrastructure development
Industry pitfalls and challenges
- System complexity & specialized maintenance requirements
- Coolant leak risks & environmental concerns
Market opportunities
- Retrofit & upgrade market for existing charging stations
- Increasing heavy-duty truck & commercial fleet electrification
- Megawatt Charging System (MCS) development for long-haul transport
Regulatory landscape
- North America
- US - SAE J3400
- US - J1772
- US - NEVI Program Requirements
- Europe
- European Union - EU TEN-T Regulations
- European Union - CCS Mandates
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan - CHAdeMO 3.0
- China - GB/T
- Latin America
- Brazil - ANEEL EV Charging Regulatory Framework
- Mexico - EVSE Deployment Initiatives
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE - National Electric Vehicle Policy
- UAE - Dubai/Abu Dhabi EV Charging Network Regulations
Technology and innovation landscape
- Current technologies
- V High-Voltage EV Platforms
- Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS)
- Advanced Thermal Management Systems
- Emerging technologies
- Dielectric Coolant-Based Charging Cables
- Ultra-Fast Heavy-Duty Truck Charging Solutions
Rapid expansion of ultra-fast charging networks
- Highway corridor deployment strategies
- Commercial and fleet-oriented ultra-fast hubs
- Public-private partnerships (PPPs) and investment models
- Technological standardization and interoperability
Company Profiles
Global players
- Phoenix Contact
- HUBER+SUHNER
- LEONI
- Sinbon Electronics
- KemPower
- ABB
- LS Cable & System
- Southwire Company
- ITT Canon
- Colder Products Company
- Amphenol Energy
- Coroflex
Regional players
- OMG EV Cable
- MIDA Power
- Zhejiang Yonggui
- Suzhou Yihang
- Qingdao Penoda Electrical
Emerging players
- BRUGG eConnect
- Teison Energy
- Caledonian Cables
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyp0m5
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