Additive Manufacturing With Metal Powders Industry Research 2026: Lightweight, Durable Components Drive Growth Across Aerospace, Automotive, and Healthcare Sectors

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing With Metal Powders Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Additive Manufacturing With Metal Powders Market was valued at USD 650.8 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2035.

Market expansion is fueled by the rising demand for lightweight yet durable components across multiple high-performance industries. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting metal-based additive manufacturing technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce material waste, and enable the production of complex geometries that are difficult to achieve through conventional methods. This shift is redefining manufacturing strategies, particularly as industries prioritize improved performance and energy efficiency.

Continuous advancements in 3D printing technologies, including improvements in laser-based systems, electron beam processes, and multi-laser configurations, are significantly enhancing build speed and precision. These innovations are strengthening process reliability and expanding the commercial viability of metal powder-based manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the growing application of additive manufacturing in healthcare is contributing to rising demand, as the need for customized and high-precision components continues to increase. Overall, the convergence of technological innovation, industrial adoption, and demand for advanced manufacturing capabilities is driving sustained growth in the global market.

The powder bed segment accounted for USD 563.1 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2026 to 2035. This segment continues to lead due to its ability to produce intricate metal components with high accuracy and consistent quality. Its suitability for manufacturing complex structures has made it widely adopted across precision-driven industries. At the same time, blown powder technologies are gaining traction because of their flexibility in repairing, modifying, and producing larger components. The ability to combine precision manufacturing with cost-effective repair solutions is significantly boosting the demand for metal powder-based additive manufacturing technologies.

The aerospace segment generated USD 254.1 million in 2025 and held a share of 39%, with a projected CAGR of 15.9% through 2035. Growth across key industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare is accelerating as companies increasingly utilize metal additive manufacturing to produce lightweight, high-performance, and highly accurate components. Aerospace applications are driving demand for advanced structural and functional parts, while the automotive sector is leveraging these technologies for prototyping, tooling, and specialized production needs. Meanwhile, healthcare applications continue to expand rapidly due to the increasing requirement for customized, high-precision components. The combined demand across these industries is reinforcing the shift toward advanced manufacturing processes based on metal powders.

North America Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market accounted for USD 253.1 million in 2025. The region is experiencing rapid adoption of metal additive manufacturing technologies, supported by well-established industrial infrastructure and continuous investments in research and development. Increasing use in prototyping, tooling, and specialized production is driving demand across multiple sectors. Advancements in automation and hybrid manufacturing processes are further enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating market expansion. Strong industry presence and early adoption trends continue to position the region as a key contributor to global growth.

Key companies operating are focusing on technological innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Investments in advanced printing systems, improved powder materials, and process optimization are enhancing product performance and manufacturing efficiency.

Firms are also expanding production capabilities and global distribution networks to meet rising demand. Partnerships with end-use industries are enabling faster adoption and application development. Additionally, companies are emphasizing research and development to improve precision, reduce costs, and enhance scalability.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $650.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

D Systems Corporation

Additive Industries

Advanced Powder & Coatings, Inc

Aubert & Duval S.A

Aerojet Rocketdyne (L3Harris)

Airbus SE

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

APWorks

Xi'an Bright Laser Technologies

Carpenter Technologies Corp

Colibrium Additive (GE Additive)

Constellium

Cookson Precious Metals Ltd

EOS GmbH

Equispheres, Inc

ExOne

Fabrisonic, LLC

Farsoon Technologies

Fonon Technologies

Elmet Technologies (HC Starck)

Hilderbrand & Cie SA

Hoganas AB

Insstek GmbH

Legor Group SpA

Materialise NV

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc

Renishaw PLC

Sandvik Group

STELIA Aerospace

Linde AMT (Praxair Surface Technologies)

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