Juice Concentrates Market Analysis Report 2026: Rising Demand for Nutrition and Convenience Drives Growth, Innovations and Health Trends Propel Expansion - Global Forecast to 2035

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juice Concentrates Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Juice Concentrates Market was valued at USD 84.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 138.3 billion by 2035.

The market continues to advance steadily as consumers increasingly seek beverages that combine nutritional value with convenience and versatility. Juice concentrates play a central role in beverage manufacturing by enabling producers to create a wide range of drinks while maintaining consistent taste and quality.

Changing consumption patterns, rapid urban development, and a growing inclination toward natural and health-focused products are key factors supporting market expansion. These concentrates offer significant logistical and economic advantages, including extended shelf life, reduced transportation costs, and simplified storage requirements. Their ability to be reconstituted into beverages while preserving essential nutrients enhances their appeal among both manufacturers and consumers.

In addition, juice concentrates contribute to improved production efficiency by minimizing raw material waste and ensuring uniform flavor profiles. Their multifunctional application across the food and beverage industries continues to strengthen their relevance in modern supply chains.

The fruit juice concentrate segment accounted for 69% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2035. This segment maintains its leading position due to strong consumer preference for naturally derived flavors combined with perceived health benefits. The widespread use of fruit-based concentrates across beverage and food applications supports consistent demand. Increasing awareness of nutritional value and functional properties is further encouraging adoption, particularly in premium product categories. The segment continues to benefit from innovation in flavor development and enhanced processing techniques that improve quality and consistency.

The vacuum concentration segment held 48.5% share in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2026-2035. This method remains widely preferred due to its efficiency in retaining flavor integrity and nutritional content while optimizing energy consumption. Technological advancements in concentration processes are enabling manufacturers to deliver higher-quality products that meet evolving consumer expectations. Alternative techniques are also gaining attention for their ability to preserve natural characteristics and support premium product positioning, contributing to the overall diversification of processing methods within the industry.

North America Juice Concentrates Market accounted for 20% share in 2025 and continues to exhibit strong growth momentum. Increasing consumer interest in natural, clean-label, and health-oriented products is driving demand across the region. Market players are focusing on developing innovative formulations and packaging solutions that align with evolving consumer preferences. Advanced processing technologies are being adopted to enhance product quality and extend shelf life. In addition, regulatory standards are encouraging manufacturers to maintain strict quality control measures, which further strengthens consumer confidence. Rising demand for nutrient-rich formulations is also supporting the expansion of functional juice concentrate offerings.

Key players operating in the Global Juice Concentrates Market include AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, DOHLER, Ingredion Inc., Kanegrade, Kerry Group, Lemonconcentrates, Northwest Naturals, Rachels Orchard, Sudzucker Group, SunnySyrup, Symrise, and Tree Top Ingredients.

Companies operating in the juice concentrates market are enhancing their competitive position through continuous innovation, strategic expansion, and operational optimization. Manufacturers are investing in advanced processing technologies to improve product quality, preserve nutritional value, and extend shelf life. Expanding product portfolios with diverse flavor profiles and functional benefits allows companies to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Firms are also strengthening their supply chains and distribution networks to ensure efficient product availability across global markets. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are being used to expand market reach and enhance production capabilities. In addition, a strong focus on sustainable sourcing and environmentally responsible practices is helping companies build brand credibility and long-term customer trust.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $84.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $138.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

DOHLER

Ingredion Inc.

Kanegrade

Kerry Group

Lemonconcentrates

Northwest Naturals

Rachels Orchard

Sudzucker Group

SunnySyrup

Symrise

Tree Top Ingredients

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