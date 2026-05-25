MEXC Foundation Champions Filipino Educators at Davao Blockchain Workshop





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation, the impact-driven arm of MEXC , today announced the successful conclusion of Blockchain Workshop: Empowering Educators in the Philippines, a five-day intensive program held from May 18 to 23 in Davao City. As an Ecosystem Builder sponsor, MEXC Foundation supported a curriculum-led initiative that brought blockchain knowledge and teaching capabilities to around 60 university educators from eight Filipino higher education institutions.

Organized by Davao DeFi Community in partnership with Lisk, ETH Philippines, and Indonesia-based Pelita Bangsa Academy, the workshop brought together educators from Central Mindanao University, University of Southern Mindanao, Davao del Sur State College, Cor Jesu College of Digos City, Immaculate Conception University, Assumption College of Davao, Davao del Norte State College, and Mindanao State University. Across five days of intensive instruction, the program covered foundational blockchain concepts, smart contracts, AI applications, and cybersecurity, equipping faculty members to integrate Web3 fundamentals into their own teaching.

As an Ecosystem Builder sponsor, MEXC Foundation's contribution moved beyond visibility into curriculum-level integration. The Foundation was incorporated as a technical module within the workshop's program and participated in hands-on lab sessions, where educators worked through blockchain applications grounded in real-world use cases. The workshop's on-site program also included a presentation by the MEXC Foundation, branded materials, merchandise for participating educators, and direct on-site interactions. The partnership was further formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement, officially recognizing MEXC Foundation as a partner of the Davao DeFi Consortium and deepening its collaboration with the local Davao DeFi community, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders. By engaging directly with faculty across the program, MEXC Foundation established itself as a recognized partner among the educators who will carry blockchain concepts back into their own teaching.

By focusing its training on university educators, the workshop is positioned to create a clear multiplier effect. Each trained faculty member now carries blockchain literacy back into their own classroom, with the potential to reach thousands of Filipino students across upcoming academic cycles. The collaboration with leading blockchain communities and cross-border academic partners also reinforces MEXC Foundation's broader vision of advancing knowledge, accessibility, and adoption in emerging markets through grassroots, education-led pathways.

Through initiatives like the Davao workshop, MEXC Foundation continues to support the educators shaping the next generation of Web3 talent.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the MEXC Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb40d606-5e08-4689-ab3a-eaa3e8c4413a