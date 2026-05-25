Citrus Concentrates Market Opportunity Report 2026-2035: Rising Demand for Functional & Fortified Beverages and Growing Consumer Demand for Convenience Foods & Ready-to-drink Beverages

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citrus Concentrates Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Citrus Concentrates Market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 16 billion by 2035.

The industry has undergone a notable transformation in recent years, influenced by evolving consumer preferences, advancements in processing technologies, and shifting economic dynamics. A strong inclination toward natural and organic ingredients is shaping purchasing behavior, as consumers increasingly prioritize health and transparency in food and beverage products. This has significantly boosted demand for citrus concentrates derived from organically sourced raw materials. The broader clean-label movement is encouraging manufacturers to provide greater clarity regarding sourcing, processing, and ingredient composition.

Sustainability has emerged as a central focus, with companies adopting environmentally responsible practices such as efficient resource utilization, reduced emissions, and improved waste management systems. Packaging innovation aimed at minimizing environmental impact is further contributing to market evolution. Additionally, younger consumer groups are playing a critical role in accelerating these trends, pushing brands to align with eco-conscious values. As a result, the citrus concentrates market continues to expand through a combination of product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and increasing global demand for healthier, naturally derived ingredients.

The orange segment accounted for a 51.2% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2035. This segment maintains its leading position due to its widespread use across various beverage applications, where it is valued for its consistent flavor profile and broad consumer appeal. Rising health awareness is further supporting demand, as consumers increasingly seek products that deliver natural taste along with perceived nutritional benefits. The growing popularity of organic variants within this segment is also contributing to sustained expansion, as consumers shift toward cleaner and more authentic ingredient options.

The liquid segment held a share of 57.4% in 2025, reflecting a strong preference for formats that offer convenience, versatility, and ease of integration into beverage formulations. Liquid concentrates are widely utilized due to their compatibility with large-scale production processes and their ability to deliver consistent flavor quality. Meanwhile, powdered concentrates are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers and manufacturers seeking extended shelf life and simplified storage solutions. Their application in functional foods and nutritional products is increasing, as they allow for concentrated flavor delivery without reliance on additional additives, supporting evolving market demands for healthier product alternatives.

The North America Citrus Concentrates Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2026 and 2035. Growth in the region is driven by strong demand for natural and organic flavor solutions across both the beverage and processed food industries. High levels of health awareness among consumers, combined with continuous product innovation, are supporting market expansion despite challenges related to pricing fluctuations and supply chain complexities. Technological advancements in processing and preservation are further enhancing product quality and efficiency, enabling manufacturers to meet changing consumer expectations while maintaining competitiveness in the market.

Key companies operating in the Global Citrus Concentrates Market include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Bioven Ingredients, Citrosuco, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Dohler Group, Lemonconcentrate, Louis Dreyfus Company, Nielsen Citrus Products Company, Premier Juices, Rachel's Orchard, Sun Orchard, LLC, and SVZ International BV.

Companies in the Citrus Concentrates Market are strengthening their competitive position through a combination of sustainability initiatives, product innovation, and strategic expansion. They are investing in advanced processing technologies to enhance product quality, improve yield efficiency, and maintain natural flavor integrity.

Many players are prioritizing sustainable sourcing practices and forming long-term partnerships with growers to ensure consistent supply and traceability. In addition, companies are expanding their product portfolios to include organic and clean-label offerings that align with evolving consumer preferences. Efforts to optimize supply chains and adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions are also gaining importance.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Growth drivers

Rising consumer demand for convenience foods & ready-to-drink beverages

Growing health & wellness trends driving natural ingredients adoption

Expansion of food & beverage industry in emerging markets

Industry pitfalls and challenges

Fluctuating raw material prices & seasonal supply variations

Competition from synthetic flavoring alternatives

Market opportunities

Innovation in organic & clean-label citrus concentrates

Rising demand for functional & fortified beverages

Sustainability and environmental aspects

Sustainable practices

Waste reduction strategies

Energy efficiency in production

Eco-friendly initiatives

Carbon footprint consideration

Competitive Landscape

Company market share analysis

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Competitive analysis of major market players

Competitive positioning matrix

Key developments

Mergers & acquisitions

Partnerships & collaborations

New Product Launches

Expansion Plans

Company Profiles

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Bioven Ingredients

Citrosuco

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd

Dohler Group

Lemonconcentrate

Louis Dreyfus Company

Nielsen Citrus Products Company

Premier Juices

Rachel's Orchard

Sun Orchard, LLC

SVZ International BV

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