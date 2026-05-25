The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver Unveils the Ruby Suite Experience to Celebrate 40 Years of Iconic Luxury

A limited-time anniversary package featuring a Presidential Suite stay, fine dining, spa indulgence, and an exclusive ruby pendant from Harling’s Jewellers





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver is celebrating four decades of unforgettable moments with the launch of its most elevated anniversary offering yet: the Ruby Suite Experience, a limited-time luxury package created in honour of the hotel’s 40th anniversary. Available for booking now through December 31, 2026, this exclusive experience is designed for guests looking to mark a milestone in extraordinary fashion.

This exclusive package is offered in partnership with Harling’s Jewellers, a fellow Canadian, family-founded brand recognized for celebrating life’s milestones through exceptional craftsmanship. Together, The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver and Harling’s Jewellers bring to life a shared philosophy: craftsmanship that lasts, and experiences that stay with you long after the moment passes.

Created to celebrate not just longevity, but the people, care, and milestone moments that have defined the hotel’s legacy since opening, the Ruby Suite Experience invites guests to mark their own special occasion in elevated style, surrounded by the timeless elegance The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver is known for.





Guests will enjoy an elevated stay in the hotel’s luxurious Ruby Suite, complete with a four-course chef’s tasting menu with beverage pairings for two at award-winning, Michelin-recommended Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar. The experience also includes two 60-minute Classic Restorative Swedish massages from Vida Spa, a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, and complimentary valet parking for a seamless arrival.

“For 40 years, The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver has been honoured to play a role in life’s most meaningful moments for our guests, from celebrations and romantic getaways to once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” says Susan Strome, General Manager, The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver. “The Ruby Suite package is our way of celebrating that legacy while offering guests something truly unique; an unforgettable stay paired with exceptional dining, relaxation, and a lasting keepsake that symbolizes the spirit of this anniversary.”





“Ruby is a stone that represents passion and commitment, making it the perfect symbol for this remarkable milestone,” says Chris Battensby, Owner of Harling’s Jewellers. “Partnering with The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver on the Ruby Suite Experience brings together two Canadian legacies rooted in heritage, care, and enduring quality. We’re honoured to contribute to a celebration that extends beyond a luxurious stay, offering guests a meaningful keepsake to remember the occasion long after they depart.”

As a signature highlight of the Ruby Suite Experience, guests will also receive a stunning pear-shaped ruby pendant and necklace from Harling’s Jewellers, valued at $3,600. The elegant piece serves as a lasting symbol of an occasion built on devotion, passion, and permanence, commemorating both the hotel’s milestone anniversary and the guest’s own unforgettable stay.

Available for booking now through the end of 2026, the Ruby Suite Experience offers a rare opportunity to indulge in one of Vancouver’s most iconic luxury stays.

Ruby Suite Experience Includes:

Accommodations in the Presidential Suite

Four-course dining experience with beverage pairings for two at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar ($500 value)

Two 60-minute Classic Restorative Swedish Massages from Vida Spa

Complimentary bottle of sparkling wine

Complimentary valet parking

Pear-shaped ruby pendant and necklace from Harling’s Jewellers ($3,600 value)





Booking Details:

Rate: Starting from approximately $5,000 per night

Book Dates: Now through December 31, 2026

Stay Dates: Now through December 31, 2026

To Book: Please call (604) 642-2929

With only a limited number of Ruby Suite Experiences available, guests are encouraged to book early to secure this one of a kind anniversary celebration.

ABOUT THE SUTTON PLACE HOTELS

The Sutton Place Hotels are a collection of luxury hotels located in premier destinations across Canada, including Vancouver, Revelstoke, Toronto, and Halifax. Known for sophisticated accommodations, European-inspired style, and exceptional hospitality, each property offers refined comfort, elevated amenities, and personalized service in the heart of key business, entertainment, and cultural districts.

For more information, visit www.suttonplace.com.

ABOUT HARLING’S JEWELLERS

Harling’s Jewellers is a family-owned fine jewellery house located in the heart of downtown Vancouver since 1964. For more than six decades, Harling’s has specialized in custom engagement rings, high-quality diamonds, and meaningful heirloom pieces designed to celebrate life’s most important moments. Known for its warm, highly personalized approach, Harling’s combines timeless craftsmanship with an unhurried luxury experience, welcoming clients from Vancouver and around the world into an intimate showroom built on trust, care, and lasting relationships.

For more information, visit harlings.com .

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