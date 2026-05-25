STARTRADER Launches 39 New US Stocks and ETFs Across the Sectors Shaping the Future of Global Markets





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective 25 May 2026, clients gain access to high-impact opportunities spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductor infrastructure, clean energy, the space economy, institutional digital assets, and macro-thematic ETFs.

STARTRADER has announced the addition of 39 US stocks and ETFs to its trading platform, available from Monday, 25 May 2026. Spanning 10 sectors, the launch is designed to provide clients with structured exposure to the industries attracting the strongest and most sustained institutional capital flows across global markets.

Today's market environment is increasingly shaped by a set of interconnected structural themes: the AI infrastructure buildout, the energy demand it creates, the semiconductor and optical hardware it relies on, the institutional maturation of digital assets, and the accelerating commercialisation of the space economy. Rather than isolated sector narratives, these trends represent a broader economic transformation — and this product expansion has been strategically built around that ecosystem.

At the centre of that ecosystem sits artificial intelligence. STARTRADER is onboarding companies tied to AI hardware, CPU architecture, AI-driven software infrastructure, and data centre ecosystems. Products including ARM, APP, FIG, CLS and CRDO provide exposure to segments benefiting from accelerating enterprise and institutional AI adoption.

Underpinning that AI layer is the physical infrastructure the technology depends on. Semiconductor and optical communication companies, including ASML, LITE, COHR, TER, ONTO, and KEYS, support advanced chip production, testing systems, and high-speed data transfer capabilities required for large-scale AI computing environments.

As AI infrastructure scales globally, so does its demand on energy systems. Products including GEV, OKLO, CCJ, CEG, TLN, UUUU, and UNG reflect increasing market focus on the power generation, grid infrastructure, uranium exposure, and clean energy transition required to sustain next-generation digital infrastructure.

Beyond energy, the expansion also includes companies positioned around the accelerating commercial space economy. Products such as ASTS, RKLB, IRDM, and SATS provide exposure to satellite communications, low-Earth orbit infrastructure, and broader aerospace innovation, as institutional and private capital continue flowing into the sector.

STARTRADER is also expanding its digital asset offerings through companies tied to institutional crypto infrastructure, compliant stablecoins, and industrial-scale blockchain operations. Products including CRCL, CLSK, GLXY, BLSH, SBET, and BMNR reflect the growing convergence between traditional finance and regulated digital assets, while KTOS adds exposure to autonomous defense and drone technologies shaped by evolving geopolitical priorities.

To complement these higher-growth sectors, the launch also introduces exposure to infrastructure and application opportunities through INSM, STRL, and TME, alongside six regional thematic ETFs — Japan (EWJ), South Korea (EWY), Brazil (EWZ), India (INDA), China (MCHI), and leveraged technology (TQQQ), as well as TLT, the long-duration US Treasury benchmark, providing portfolio diversification, broader market exposure, and a yield anchor during interest rate transitions.

“This launch is not about adding products — it is about building access to the interconnected system of industries driving the next phase of global capital. AI, energy, semiconductors, space, and institutional digital assets are not parallel themes; they are structurally linked. Our clients deserve exposure to all of it, with the breadth and relevance that today’s markets demand.”

— Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

All 39 products are available across STARTRADER's trading ecosystem from Monday, 25 May 2026, giving clients broader access to emerging global market themes through a more strategically diversified product offering. Clients are encouraged to review the full product specifications for detailed contract information and trading parameters.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Contact

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

Janna.magabilen@startrader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e01d0d-13b3-43f5-acb1-0beaed919b6d