AI in Animal Health Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by Rapid Adoption of AI Tools for Productivity Pressure Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The AI in Animal Health Market size was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.94% over 2026-2035.

The market reflects the animal health industry's rapid adoption of AI tools addressing the shortage of veterinary professionals whose supply cannot keep pace with companion animal population growth and the productivity pressure in livestock production whose economics require disease prevention at herd scale.





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U.S. AI in Animal Health Market was valued at approximately USD 0.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.94% from 2026-2035. The growth is facilitated by the convergence of the United States’ leading status in terms of having the most advanced companion animal healthcare ecosystem, which features 90 million pet owners who spend over USD 38 billion each year on their animal’s veterinary care, and its ecosystem of the most active AI animal health companies.

The Europe AI in Animal Health Market is estimated to be USD 0.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.82% during 2026–2035.

The European Union AI in Animal Health Market is expected to rise due to its animal health policies getting more stringent as the EU sets high animal welfare standards, which would lead to the need for artificial intelligence surveillance systems that prove adherence to such standards and because of the strong veterinary industry in Europe adopting AI.

Veterinary Workforce Shortage and Livestock Production Efficiency Demands to Boost Market Growth Globally

Animal Health Market's AI technology stems from the convergence of two separate demand trends resulting in extraordinary business success. Lack of vets expected to increase until 2030 in the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, and several other European countries generates a demand for AI technologies that can help increase the effectiveness of the veterinary profession in terms of diagnostics, remote observation, and even initial evaluation. The need for greater efficiency of livestock production, where the rising demand for protein means generating more protein with fewer resources worldwide, creates the demand for AI technologies to optimize all factors related to production simultaneously.

AI in Animal Health Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Hardware held the dominant component position in the AI in Animal Health Market in 2025 due to the physical sensing and computing infrastructure that enables AI animal health applications. Software and Services are growing at the fastest component CAGR, driven by the expanding AI software platform ecosystem converting raw veterinary and livestock data into actionable animal health intelligence.

By Application

Diagnostics held the dominant application position in the AI in Animal Health Market in 2025 due to the well-established commercial case for AI-powered diagnostic decision support in veterinary clinical practice. The Others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, reflecting the expanding frontier of AI animal health applications beyond the diagnostic domain into proactive animal management.

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AI in Animal Health Market Regional Insights:

The leading region in the Animal Health AI market in North America in 2025 is fueled by the unmatched companion animal healthcare market of the US, which has a higher investment in veterinary care for pets than any other market, and the presence of animal health AI technology development in established firms and start-ups.

Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for AI in Animal Health Market due to the presence of large-scale livestock industry in China that includes the world’s largest producer of pigs, poultry, and fish, whose scale makes the use of AI precision livestock farming highly profitable.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the AI in Animal Health Market Report:

Zoetis Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Merck Animal Health (MSD)

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Connecterra BV

Afimilk Ltd.

SoundTalks NV

Cainthus Ltd.

CattleEye Ltd.

Allflex Livestock Intelligence (MSD)

HerdDogg Inc.

PathAI (Veterinary Division)

Vet-AI Inc.

Animana (IDEXX)

DeLaval International AB

Lely Industries NV

SCR by Allflex

Smartbow GmbH (Zoetis)

VetMedData Ltd.

AI in Animal Health Market Recent Developments:

2026: IDEXX Laboratories launched IDEXX AI Pathology, deploying deep learning models trained on 50 million annotated blood cell and tissue images for automated veterinary CBC morphology review and histopathology slide analysis, achieving 96.8% concordance with board-certified veterinary clinical pathologist interpretations.

2025: Connecterra completed commercial deployment of its Ida system to 500,000 dairy cows globally, using ear tag accelerometers and AI behavioral analysis to monitor individual cow health, estrus, and lameness, reporting average customer outcomes of 15% improvement in first-service conception rates, 23% reduction in clinical mastitis cases, and USD 185 per cow annual profitability improvement at participating farms.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORM METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across machine learning, deep learning, cloud-based animal health platforms, AI-enabled wearables, sensor integration systems, and edge AI deployment in farms and veterinary clinics.

– helps you understand adoption trends across machine learning, deep learning, cloud-based animal health platforms, AI-enabled wearables, sensor integration systems, and edge AI deployment in farms and veterinary clinics. AI-POWERED DISEASE DETECTION & DIAGNOSTIC METRICS – helps you evaluate AI-assisted diagnostic accuracy in livestock and companion animals, including improvements in early disease detection, outbreak prediction, radiology image recognition, and automated veterinary triage systems.

– helps you evaluate AI-assisted diagnostic accuracy in livestock and companion animals, including improvements in early disease detection, outbreak prediction, radiology image recognition, and automated veterinary triage systems. REAL-TIME ANIMAL MONITORING & HEALTH ANALYTICS METRICS – helps you analyze advancements in monitoring animal vital signs, zoonotic disease detection, symptom analysis, and reduction in veterinary diagnostic turnaround times through AI-enabled technologies.

– helps you analyze advancements in monitoring animal vital signs, zoonotic disease detection, symptom analysis, and reduction in veterinary diagnostic turnaround times through AI-enabled technologies. LIVESTOCK MONITORING & FARM MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you assess herd health tracking efficiency, feed optimization analytics, reproductive monitoring accuracy, livestock behavior analysis, and predictive systems reducing animal mortality rates.

– helps you assess herd health tracking efficiency, feed optimization analytics, reproductive monitoring accuracy, livestock behavior analysis, and predictive systems reducing animal mortality rates. SMART FARM AUTOMATION & TRACEABILITY METRICS – helps you identify adoption trends in automated livestock identification, AI-driven tracking systems, and smart farm integration technologies improving operational automation and productivity.

– helps you identify adoption trends in automated livestock identification, AI-driven tracking systems, and smart farm integration technologies improving operational automation and productivity. PREDICTIVE VETERINARY INTELLIGENCE & OUTBREAK MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in predictive analytics for disease surveillance, infectious outbreak monitoring, precision livestock farming, and next-generation AI-driven animal healthcare solutions globally.

AI in Animal Health Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.88 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.94% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Solutions (Hardware, Software & Services)

• By Application (Diagnostics, Identification, Tracking, and Monitoring, Others)

• By Animal (Companion Animals, Production Animals) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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The global Veterinary Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The Veterinary Services Market was valued at USD 119.22 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 213.71 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The Veterinary Medicine Market was valued at USD 52.91 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 115.40 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

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