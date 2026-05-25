Code of Cultures Probiotics brand’s parent company Fischer Sciences Inc. introduces Women’s Formula Daily Probiotic Supporting Gut & Feminine Wellness in One Capsule

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code of Cultures Probiotics’ parent company Fischer Sciences Inc. announced the launch of its new Women's Formula Probiotics , a targeted probiotic supplement formulated to support both digestive and feminine wellness through a carefully selected blend of clinically studied probiotic strains and women-focused ingredients.

Designed for modern women balancing busy schedules, stress, diet changes, and hormonal fluctuations, the new formula delivers comprehensive microbiome support in one convenient daily capsule. The supplement was developed to help maintain digestive comfort, promote healthy bacterial balance, and support everyday wellness without refrigeration.

“Women are increasingly looking for simple, science-backed wellness solutions that support the body holistically,” said a spokesperson for Code of Cultures probiotics . “Our Women’s Daily Probiotic Formula was created to support both gut and feminine wellness together, helping women feel more balanced from within.”

The women’s probiotic category has continued to expand as consumers become more aware of the connection between gut health, microbiome balance, and overall wellness. Many modern probiotic formulations now combine digestive and feminine support into a single daily supplement.

Key Features of the Women’s Daily Probiotic Formula

Multi-strain probiotic blend designed for daily digestive and feminine wellness support

Helps support healthy gut microbiome balance

Formulated for women’s everyday wellness needs

Shelf-stable capsules with no refrigeration required

Vegetarian-friendly and easy-to-take daily format

Designed for consistent daily use as part of a wellness routine

The launch reflects the growing demand for wellness supplements that simplify self-care routines while supporting multiple aspects of health simultaneously. According to consumer trends across the probiotic category, women are increasingly prioritizing digestive wellness, bacterial balance, and convenient daily supplementation.

Code of Cultures Probiotics Women’s Daily Probiotic Formula is now available online through the brand’s official website.

About Code of Cultures

Code of Cultures Probiotics is a wellness-focused supplement brand dedicated to creating modern formulations that support daily health, balance, and long-term wellness. The company develops targeted products designed to fit seamlessly into contemporary lifestyles while emphasizing quality ingredients, simplicity, and everyday functionality.

Contact: help@codesofcultures.com

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