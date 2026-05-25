Coda Octopus Group Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, June 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

Orlando, FL, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (“CODA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CODA), a global market leader in real-time 3D/4D/5D and 6D imaging sonar technology for real-time subsea intelligence and new generation augmented reality diving technology (“DAVD”), will host a conference call on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for its Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 ended April 30, 2026 (“SQ2026”). A press release detailing these results will be issued before the opening of trading on June 15, 2026.

The Company’s management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, June 15, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in numbers: 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879

International number: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13760471

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Persons interested in attending are required to call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please press *0.

A replay of the call will be available after approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, June 29, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Telephone replay numbers: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13760471

About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

The Company, founded in 1994, is an established supplier to the underwater/subsea market. It supplies a range of hardware and software solutions which includes key proprietary real time 4D/5D/6D imaging sonars, marketed under the name Echoscope®, Echoscope PIPE® and Echoscope PIPE NANO Gen Series® addressing the underwater imaging sensor market along with new generation diving technology, known as the Diver Augmented Vision Display (“DAVD”) system. The Company’s Echoscope PIPE® sonar generates real-time 3D/4D/5D images of moving objects underwater including in zero visibility water conditions. Echoscope technology is used globally for numerous applications in both the commercial offshore market and defense underwater markets. Applications for the Echoscope® technology include complex mapping underwater, subsea intervention, subsea asset placements, salvage and recovery, search and rescue, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, mining applications, robotics (3D Perception and Depth), breakwater construction and monitoring, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security.

The recently launched new generation of diving technology, DAVD, has the potential to change the way global diving operations are performed (both in the Defense and Commercial space) because it is a fully integrated singular system for topside control and fully connected diver HUD system, allowing both the topside and diver to share a range of critical information and visualize the same underwater scene. Furthermore, the DAVD integrates the Company’s sonar technology, which allows dive operations to be performed in zero visibility conditions, a common problem that besets these operations.

The Company also includes two discrete Defense Engineering Services businesses Coda Octopus Martech Ltd (UK based) and Coda Octopus Engineering, Inc. (US based) whose primary business model is to supply sub-assemblies into broader mission critical programs in the capacity of sub-contractors to the Prime Defense Contractors. Their scope of supply under these programs typically includes concept, design, prototype, manufacturing, and post-sale support. This gives them the opportunity to have repeat orders for these sub-assemblies through the life of these programs.

The Company recently acquired Precision Acoustics Limited, an acoustics sensor and materials business. PAL is a supplier of acoustic sensors and materials. PAL also performs calibration services for medical devices and is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 standard. PAL is one of only two organizations in the United Kingdom with this certification, alongside the National Physical Laboratory (NPL). Globally, only a handful of facilities hold ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for these measurements. Ultrasonic free-field sensitivity calibration is critical for markets that require precision ultrasonic measurement, strict safety compliance, and full metrological traceability. These include regulated and high-risk applications, such as diagnostic and therapeutic medical ultrasound and defense and underwater acoustics, where free-field calibration is essential to ensure accurate beam sensitivity and minimal interference. PAL’s operations are based in the United Kingdom.

For further information, please visit http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com or contact us at coda@codaoctopusgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Coda Octopus Group, Inc. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “assume” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic condition, tariff and trade policies, reduction in government spending in the Defense Sector, customer demand, geopolitical issues, the outcome of our ongoing research and development efforts relating to our products including our patented real time 3D solutions or DAVD; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and other examples of forward looking statement set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2026 as amended on our Form 10-K/A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 29, 2026. Coda Octopus Group, Inc., does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Contact:

Mr. Dillon King

Coda Octopus IR Team at coda.ir@codaoctopusgroup.com

Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

1- 407-735-2406