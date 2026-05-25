Marinette School District Announces Strategic Partnership with Edustaff to Strengthen Educator Staffing Solutions

MARINETTE, Wis., May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marinette School District has announced a new partnership with Edustaff, a leading provider of educational staffing services, to enhance the district’s ability to recruit, place, and retain high-quality substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff across its schools. The collaboration is designed to ensure continuity of instruction and student support throughout the academic year.

Under the agreement, Edustaff will manage the full lifecycle of substitute and support staff recruitment — from sourcing and credentialing to scheduling and compliance — leveraging its proprietary technology platform and deep network of education professionals. This allows Marinette administrators and principals to focus on their core mission of delivering an exceptional learning experience for students.

Edustaff brings decades of experience partnering with school districts across the Midwest to address the persistent challenge of staff shortages. The company's approach combines personalized service, rigorous background screening, and ongoing professional development resources to help districts maintain instructional quality and a safe learning environment.

“The Marinette School District serves a community with a rich history and deep pride in its schools, and we are thrilled to be part of that story. By providing dependable, qualified substitute staff, Edustaff helps ensure that not a single instructional moment is lost. We look forward to growing this partnership and making a meaningful difference for students and educators in Marinette.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

The partnership takes effect immediately, with Edustaff beginning onboarding operations in coordination with Marinette’s Human Resources department. Both organizations anticipate a seamless transition that minimizes disruption for current staff and school building teams.

About Marinette School District

The Marinette School District serves students in the City of Marinette and surrounding communities in Marinette County, Wisconsin. The district is committed to preparing every student for success in college, career, and community through rigorous academics, enriching extracurricular opportunities, and a supportive learning environment. For more information, visit www.marinette.k12.wi.us.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information:

Edustaff Public Relations

Publicrelations@edustaff.org

(877) 974-6338