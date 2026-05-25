The Brick Celebrates Three Grand Openings in One Day Across Nova Scotia’s South Shore: Bridgewater, Liverpool & Barrington Passage

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leon's Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon's”) (TSX: LNF), is thrilled to announce the grand-opening of three new franchise locations across Nova Scotia’s South Shore on May 28, 2026.

The openings of locations in Bridgewater (76 High Street), Liverpool (236 Mainstreet) and Barrington Passage (3542 HWY 3) are a significant milestone for The Brick as it continues to grow across Canada and develop franchise partnerships throughout Atlantic Canada.

“We’re thrilled to expand into three new locations on Nova Scotia’s South Shore, and even more excited to open all three on the same day,” said Darci Walker, President, The Brick. “Led by franchise owners with deep community roots and an outstanding reputation for trust and service, these stores bring proud Canadian retailers together to support one another and strengthen their presence locally.”

To celebrate, guests are invited to attend any of the three grand opening events at all three locations on May 28 at 8 a.m. Visitors will have the chance to win a range of prizes, including a $5,000 shopping spree, three $2,500 gift cards, iSeries Serta mattresses, a Midea refrigerator, an Everett recliner and more. In addition, all Nova Scotia store locations can enter to win a $5,000 Brick shopping spree.

The Bridgewater location will be owned and operated by Amanda Fancy in the same space formerly known as Gow’s Home Furniture. Through partnership with The Brick, the store is expanding its furniture and appliance offering while maintaining its trusted, community-focused approach.

“We’re just getting started,” said Amanda Fancy, Owner and Operator, The Brick Bridgewater. “This partnership with The Brick positions us to lead the market in furniture and appliances, expanding what we can offer while raising the bar for our customers.”

The Liverpool and Barrington Passage locations will be owned and operated by Mike Wilson of The Wilson Group; a four-generation family enterprise that has been serving communities across southwest Nova Scotia for more than 100 years. Built on understanding people and maintaining personalized service, this partnership with The Brick shows continued investment in the community.

"We are thrilled to bring The Brick to Barrington Passage and Liverpool,” said Mike Wilson, President, Wilson Group. “Southwest Nova Scotia deserves access to a world-class furniture and appliance experience, and partnering with one of Canada's most trusted retail brands allows us to deliver exactly that. This is an exciting new chapter for Wilson Group and most importantly, for the communities we've been proud to serve for generations."

About The Brick

Focusing on Saving You More, The Brick offers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Saving Canadians more since 1971, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited:

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sydney Karaja

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

587.228.2868

skaraja@brooklinepr.com