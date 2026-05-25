Yuewen Partners with SOFTOPIA to Launch Curated Pop Toy Store in Singapore

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Now I can get The King’s Avatar and Lord of Mysteries merchandise directly in Singapore!" On May 23, National University of Singapore student Lin Enqi (pseudonym) discovered the opening of SOFTOPIA Selection · Yuewen Alliance at Funan Mall. SOFTOPIA Selection · Yuewen Alliance is a curated pop toy collection store jointly launched by Yuewen and China’s pioneer brand of plush pop toys SOFTOPIA. As a fan of The King’s Avatar & Lord of Mysteries IPs, Lin previously relied on online shopping for merchandise, facing inconvenient shipping and a lack of immersive fan culture. Now, she can visit anytime, and "even meet fellow fans offline – no more getting excited alone in front of a screen."





Located at Funan Mall – in the civic and cultural heart of Singapore – Softopia offers consumers not only popular merchandise from Yuewen IPs such as The King’s Avatar, Lord of the Mysteries, and The Outcast, but also Singapore-exclusive products from SOFTOPIA’s own IPs including Adou, Cino, and Viora. Additionally, the second-generation blind box series of the co-created pop toy IP "Jiang Jiang" – titled Jiang Jiang’s Bow Diary – has now hit the shelves. In total, Softopia features over 30 IPs across categories including vinyl plush, mini collectibles, and blind box figures.





In 2025, Yuewen made an exclusive strategic investment in SOFTOPIA. The first-generation "Jiang Jiang" blind box series, themed Fortune Comes To You, quickly became a breakout hit – ranking No. 1 on Tmall Trend Toy New Arrivals Chart, No. 2 on Tmall Best-Selling Toy Chart, and No. 1 on Douyin’s Vinyl Figurine Best Deals Chart – establishing itself as one of the hottest new IPs and trendy collectibles of late 2025.





Singapore is home to Yuewen’s overseas headquarters. In 2025, Yuewen’s web novel The Unruly Immortals partnered with Universal Studios Singapore to launch a themed adventure house that deeply recreates the original story world, while also promoting IP merchandise sales within the park – setting a cross-border benchmark for "IP and Tourism" integration. Earlier last year, Yuewen also held "Yuewen Wonderland" event in Singapore to test the waters for merchandise going global. Through this new partnership, Yuewen will leverage its international ecosystem to provide localized market insights, IP operation strategies, and cross-cultural communication support – helping Chinese IPs and pop toy brands go global together, and building a premium global product matrix for vinyl plush collectibles.

According to Yuewen Full Year 2025 Financial Results, as of the end of 2025, Yuewen’s overseas reading platform WebNovel hosted over 17,000 AI-translated titles, with revenue increasing 39% year-on-year – contributing more than one-third of the platform’s total revenue and becoming a key growth driver in overseas markets. To date, Yuewen has also launched over 1,300 print publications, more than 2,100 comics, over 80 animated series, and more than 100 film and television works internationally.

Media contact

Contact: He Xiaomei

Email: hexiaomei@yuewen.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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