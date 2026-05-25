“We’re telling our employers - you’re either with us, or you’re against the people who need us.” Province-wide strike in community, health and social services expands.

Toronto, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure is heating up for the Ford government to deliver funding for services that vulnerable people rely on, with thousands of workers at community and social service agencies going on strike today.

The workers, represented by OPSEU/SEFPO, say this is a fight for the future of the services they provide, and they’re calling on their employers to support this call for funding to shorten job action.

“We want to get back to the people we support as soon as possible, so we’re asking our employers once again to join us in this fight for funding,” said Tannis McGinn, Chair of the Child Treatment Divisional Executive and Leader of the Worth Fighting For Working Group.

“We are tired and devastated – seeing every day the impacts that underfunding has on our communities and the people we support. We simply cannot continue to carry a crumbling system on our backs.”

Chronic underfunding has resulted in people falling through the cracks, and families have struggled to access support. Workers have been forced to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet, and many rely on food banks.

The workers hitting the picket lines today join those from Community Living Hanover and Community Living Trent Highlands who went on strike over the weekend. Meanwhile, management at Ingersoll Support Services, Murray McKinnon Foundation and Aptus Treatment Centre chose to lock out workers, rather than supporting the call for funding.

Thousands of workers at nearly two dozen community organizations are now on strike or locked out.

“These workers are taking a brave and historic stand that is fueled by the love they have for their communities and the people they support,” said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO. “It is on all of us - including their employers - to support them, just like they support our most vulnerable every day.”

“It is time for this government to stop taking advantage of the dedication and commitment these workers have to their communities,” added Hornick. “When you stole from these workers, you were also cheating the communities that depend on the care they provide.”

Worker demands include retroactive pay for stolen wages by Premier Ford’s unconstitutional Bill 124, which capped wage increases at one per cent during a time of skyrocketing cost of living. While many public sector workers have received retroactive wage increases of 6.5 per cent or more since Bill 124 was ruled unconstitutional and repealed, workers in community and social services are still waiting.

At the same time, funding for community and social services continues to fall, with the Financial Accountability Office highlighting a $1.5 billion budget shortfall for the Ministry of Community and Social Services in 2025/2026.

Workers from striking organizations will be joined by OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick, as well as supportive agency Executive Directors, and ONDP leader Marit Stiles for a media availability this afternoon in downtown Toronto near a picket line.

For a full list of organizations on strike or locked out and to find a picket location, visit https://opseu.org/picket-finder/

For more information on the coordinated campaign, including information for clients and families, visit worthfightingfor.ca