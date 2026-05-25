Chiplet Market Size to Hit USD 492.66 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiplet Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Chiplet Market was valued at USD 12.96 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 492.66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 44.0% over 2026–2035.”

Market Growth is Driven by the Expanding AI Infrastructure Investment Globally

Key drivers that will fuel the growth of the chiplet market are the increasing investments being made by hyperscalers in their AI infrastructure. This is driving an increasing need for chiplets to power high-performance GPU and accelerators to overcome any restrictions on transistor counts due to reticle size. Additionally, the increasingly complex requirements for semiconductors will render monolithic SoCs unviable owing to prohibitively high costs at advanced node sizes. Also, the upgrade cycle taking place within enterprise computing, auto, and telecom infrastructure markets means that the migration away from traditional monolithic processors towards heterogeneous chiplet integration is being accelerated.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Apple Inc.

IBM

Marvell

MediaTek Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Ranovus

Netronome

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

SiFive, Inc.

ALPHAWAVE SEMI

Eliyan

Ayar Labs, Inc.

Tachyum

X-Celeprint

Kandou Bus SA

NHanced Semiconductors

Tenstorrent

Chiplet Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 12.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 492.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 44% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Application Processing Unit (APU), Artificial Intelligence Application-specific Integrated Circuit (AI ASIC) Coprocessor)

• By Packaging Technology (System-in-Package (SiP), Flip Chip Chip Scale Package (FCCSP), Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FCBGA), 2.5D/3D, Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP), Fan-Out (FO))

• By End-use Applications (Enterprise Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Processor

CPU maintained its leadership in the Chiplet market in 2025 with approximately 44.00% revenue share due to the fundamental commercial imperative for general-purpose computing performance scaling globally. GPU chiplets are the fastest-growing processor segment at approximately 46.20% CAGR through 2035 owing to the extraordinary growth of AI training and inference workloads in hyperscale data centers globally.

By Packaging Technology

The 2.5D/3D packaging segment retained its leading position with approximately 38.5% market share in 2025 due to the adoption of TSMC CoWoS silicon interposer technology in AI accelerators. System-in-Package technology experienced the most significant growth rate among other packaging approaches at approximately 45.8% CAGR driven by the proliferation of IoT devices, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and compact consumer electronics platforms requiring the highest levels of component miniaturization.

By End-use Application

The Automotive segment maintained its position as the leading application in the Chiplet Market in 2025 due to the accelerating global transition to electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems. Enterprise Electronics is the fastest-growing application segment at 46.10% CAGR driven by data center, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure chiplet adoption.

Regional Insights:

North America is the fastest-growing chiplet region because of the US, which contributes about 68% of revenues to the North American chiplet industry due to the presence of world-renowned manufacturers of artificial intelligence chips such as NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and Apple along with the USD 52 billion support from the CHIPS and Science Act toward semiconductor manufacturing and research and development in the country.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for chiplets within the regional revenue in 2025 due to the leading position of TSMC in advanced node chiplet production as well as CoWoS advanced packaging technology, Samsung's advanced foundry operations as well as the production of chiplet HBM memory, and high semiconductor demand from consumer electronic devices and vehicles in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Intel expanded its chiplet portfolio with next-generation Foveros Direct copper-to-copper bonding technology achieving sub-1-micron interconnect pitch, enabling significantly higher die-to-die bandwidth density and reduced latency for AI accelerator and premium server processor chiplet integration than previous generation hybrid bonding approaches.

Intel expanded its chiplet portfolio with next-generation Foveros Direct copper-to-copper bonding technology achieving sub-1-micron interconnect pitch, enabling significantly higher die-to-die bandwidth density and reduced latency for AI accelerator and premium server processor chiplet integration than previous generation hybrid bonding approaches. 2026: Apple launched its 'Baltra' custom AI chipset developed in collaboration with Broadcom, leveraging 3.5D packaging technology to deliver cloud AI inference performance optimized for Apple's data center infrastructure, marking Apple's entry into hyperscale chiplet-based AI accelerator deployment.

Exclusive Sections of the Chiplet Market Report (The USPs):

PROCESSOR PERFORMANCE & COMPUTE EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across FPGA, GPU, CPU, AI ASIC coprocessors, and application processors along with improvements in processing speed, parallel computing, and workload optimization.

– helps you understand demand trends across FPGA, GPU, CPU, AI ASIC coprocessors, and application processors along with improvements in processing speed, parallel computing, and workload optimization. POWER OPTIMIZATION & THERMAL MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate reductions in latency, power consumption, thermal output, and energy losses achieved through advanced chiplet architectures and heterogeneous integration technologies.

– helps you evaluate reductions in latency, power consumption, thermal output, and energy losses achieved through advanced chiplet architectures and heterogeneous integration technologies. ADVANCED PACKAGING & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze adoption trends across system-in-package, 2.5D/3D packaging, fan-out, wafer-level chip scale packaging, and improvements in interconnect density and signal performance.

– helps you analyze adoption trends across system-in-package, 2.5D/3D packaging, fan-out, wafer-level chip scale packaging, and improvements in interconnect density and signal performance. END-USE APPLICATION & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you assess chiplet adoption across enterprise electronics, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, aerospace, and consumer electronics along with system scalability and computational efficiency improvements.

– helps you assess chiplet adoption across enterprise electronics, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, aerospace, and consumer electronics along with system scalability and computational efficiency improvements. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING & COST OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you identify trends in manufacturing flexibility, yield efficiency, reduced production costs, shorter development timelines, and simplified chip design complexity.

– helps you identify trends in manufacturing flexibility, yield efficiency, reduced production costs, shorter development timelines, and simplified chip design complexity. AI, HPC & NEXT-GENERATION SEMICONDUCTOR INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities driven by rising investments in AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, modular semiconductor architectures, and advanced chip packaging technologies globally.

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