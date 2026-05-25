Miracle Pay and Bitso Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Merchant Onboarding and Settlement Across Latin America

MEXICO CITY, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Pay and Bitso announce a strategic partnership focused on merchant onboarding, digital payments, and regional settlement infrastructure across Latin America.

Miracle Pay and Bitso are entering a new strategic partnership designed to accelerate merchant adoption of modern digital payment infrastructure across Latin America, beginning in Mexico and expanding regionally in the months ahead.





Under the partnership, Miracle Pay will lead the merchant-facing layer onboarding businesses, enabling payment acceptance, and creating a smoother route for merchants to enter blockchain-powered commerce. Bitso will provide the regional custody, conversion, and settlement backbone, bringing the scale and operational reliability of one of Latin America’s best-known digital asset operators.

The result is a practical division of strength: Miracle Pay connects merchants to the opportunity, while Bitso helps ensure that funds can move, convert, and settle in a compliant and efficient way across key LATAM corridors. Bitso Business publicly describes its infrastructure as enabling companies to receive local-currency pay-ins, convert into USD-backed stablecoins through on-chain FX, and disburse payouts across Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the United States on a 24/7 basis.

Hakan Törehan, CEO of MetaTerra, said:

“Latin America is one of the clearest real-world environments where blockchain stops being a concept and becomes useful infrastructure. With Bitso, we are pairing Miracle Pay’s merchant access and onboarding capability with one of the region’s most trusted conversion and custody operators. Starting in Mexico, our goal is simple: give merchants a faster, cleaner, and more practical path into the next generation of payments.”

The partnership reflects a broader market shift already underway in the region. Bitso’s own business materials position stablecoin rails as a faster, more transparent alternative to conventional cross-border payment infrastructure, particularly for companies facing settlement delays, FX friction, and pre-funding burdens.

For merchants, the value proposition is direct: easier onboarding, familiar payment acceptance, more efficient back-end conversion, and greater flexibility in how funds are held and settled. For the ecosystem behind it, the model also creates additional relevance for the rails themselves. As merchant adoption grows, the transaction and settlement activity flowing through Miracle Pay is expected to reinforce the utility of Miracle Chain, which underpins the broader payment architecture.

The suggested merchant benefit is simple but meaningful. It means getting on board faster, accepting payments more naturally, converting value more efficiently, and will help operate with greater freedom over how funds are managed and settled. At the same time, every layer of adoption is promised to add force to the ecosystem underneath. As Miracle Pay gains traction, it’s bound to sharpen the relevance of Miracle Chain, turning merchant growth into infrastructure value.





Hector Ramirez, Head of Sales at Bitso Business, said:

“Latin America is rapidly becoming a region where payment infrastructure must evolve in step with the speed and complexity of modern commerce. We’re excited to work with Miracle Pay to help merchants access more efficient digital rails, while relying on a regional framework for custody, conversion, and settlement that is built for scale.”

The collaboration is expected to begin with Mexico and expand into additional LATAM markets shortly thereafter, leveraging Bitso’s regional operating footprint and Miracle Pay’s merchant-facing growth strategy.

For customers and partners, the message is clear: this is not a pilot built around hype. It is a regional rollout built around usability.

About Miracle Pay

Miracle Pay is a merchant-facing payments platform designed to simplify onboarding, payment acceptance, and real-world access to blockchain-based financial rails.



About Bitso

Bitso is a Latin America-focused digital asset platform. Through Bitso Business, the company offers infrastructure for stablecoin-based payments, on-chain FX, and multi-market settlement across key regional corridors.

Contact Information

Name: Unsal Koç – Miracle Pay

Organization: Miracle Pay and Bitso

Email: info@miraclepay.com

Website: https://miraclepay.com/ , https://bitso.com/

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