Crypto News: Gruntle Presale passes $104k raised on Exhausted Narrative as $10k ETH Price Prediction Boosted By Ethereum Foundation Selling Update 





LONDON, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle’s presale has now pushed past $104,000 raised, and the project’s exhausted narrative is starting to land with exactly the kind of buyers this market has created. Built as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 meme coin, Gruntle leans into deadpan, anti-hype positioning at a time when many traders are worn down by recycled launches and short-lived momentum. The project’s presale intake terminal remains open, card payments are accepted alongside ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB, and Hibernation Staking gives holders a variable yield model while they wait for listing. In a market still flooded with noise, Gruntle is building traction by sounding like it has already survived the collapse.

That is why this week’s crypto news matters. Ethereum’s long-range path toward $10,000 has stayed in focus after the Ethereum Foundation confirmed another 10,000 ETH sale to BitMine on May 1 as part of its treasury strategy, while a later May 12 update showed the Foundation unstaking roughly $50 million in ETH as it continues adjusting treasury management. For traders, that combination has kept Ethereum’s supply, institutional demand, and long-term upside story active at the same time.

Crypto News: Ethereum’s Treasury Moves Are Feeding the Bigger ETH Debate

According to a recent CoinDesk report, the Ethereum Foundation sold 10,000 ETH to BitMine at an average price of $2,292.15, raising around $22.9 million. The Foundation said the proceeds support operations, research, and ecosystem grants, framing the transaction as part of formal treasury management rather than a loose market exit.

Then, on May 12, Cointelegraph reported that the Foundation unstaked 21,270 ETH, worth nearly $50 million at the time. That update kept attention on Ethereum’s treasury policy and reinforced the idea that the Foundation is still actively balancing staking, liquidity, and operating runway.

This matters because Ethereum’s price narrative in 2026 still depends on whether institutional demand, ETF flows, and network upgrades can outweigh short-term selling pressure. CoinGecko’s latest Ethereum forecast analysis notes that bullish long-range cases for ETH still stretch toward the $10,000 level and beyond, even if the road there remains highly dependent on market conditions.

Why Gruntle Is Getting Attention in This Kind of Market

When Ethereum starts reclaiming a stronger narrative, speculative attention rarely stays with ETH alone. It tends to move outward into altcoins and then into presales with a sharper identity.

That is where Gruntle is beginning to stand out. Rather than chasing the same loud formula as every other meme coin, the project presents itself as “The Doomsday Token” and the final refuge for the permanently exhausted. It is a self-aware pitch, but it fits the current market mood better than another promise-heavy launch trying to force excitement.

Crossing $104,000 raised gives that narrative some weight. Buyers appear to be responding not just to the branding, but to the broader structure around it. Gruntle is built on Ethereum mainnet with a total supply of 5 billion tokens, a dedicated staking allocation, and a roadmap that moves from presale intake through liquidity provision, token claims, DEX trading, and tracking platform visibility.

The Presale Story Is About More Than Branding

The project’s tokenomics add another layer to the story. The Doomsday Vault holds 25% of total supply for ecosystem growth and future exchange ambitions, while the Deep Mud Reserve accounts for 20% and is designed as a buyback and burn reserve. The Scavenger Fund supports operations, the Mud Pit is reserved for liquidity, and Hibernation Staking is built for holders who want to accumulate while waiting for the next phase.

That structure gives Gruntle a more defined identity than many early-stage meme coin launches. It also helps explain why the project is gaining traction now, as traders start looking for earlier entries that can ride any improvement in broader crypto sentiment.

With Ethereum’s longer-term upside story still in play and the Gruntle presale now beyond $104,000 raised, the project is starting to look less like a novelty and more like a narrative play built for a market that is tired of pretending everything is new.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. $GRUNTLE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value. Cryptocurrency investments carry significant risk. Always conduct your own research before investing. The mud is not guaranteed.

Contact Details:

Alex Dillon

marketing@protocolpr.io

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