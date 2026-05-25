The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Pomerantz LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Stock - GDHG

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Pomerantz LLP announce that the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, Commercial Division has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Stock (NASDAQ: GDHG):

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISION

UDANI FAMILY LIVING TRUST, DATED 9/18/2015,



Plaintiff,



v.



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD., QIONG JIN, JINGUANG GONG, BIN CHEN, DAOFU LIN, REVERE SECURITIES LLC, R.F. LAFFERTY & CO., COGENCY GLOBAL INC., COLLEEN A. DE VRIES, QINGYU INVESTMENT LTD., XUEZHENG CHEN, and JINZHENG INVESTMENT CO PTE. LTD,



Defendants



Index No. 161978/2023



CLASS ACTION



The Honorable Andrew Borrok



Part 53

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

IN RE GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:23-cv-10619-HDV-SK



CLASS ACTION



THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO: ALL ACTIONS

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS THAT: (I) PURCHASED GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.’S (“GOLDEN HEAVEN,” NASDAQ TICKER: GDHG) ORDINARY SHARES (“GOLDEN HEAVEN STOCK”) PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH GOLDEN HEAVEN’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING CONDUCTED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 12, 2023 (“IPO”); OR (II) PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED GOLDEN HEAVEN STOCK BETWEEN APRIL 13, 2023 AND DECEMBER 8, 2023, INCLUSIVE.1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, AS YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Article 9 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules and an Order of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, Commercial Division (the “Court”), that the above-captioned litigation (the “State Action”) is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the plaintiff and proposed class representative in this State Action, Udani Family Living Trust, Dated 9/18/2015, (the “State Plaintiff”), together with lead plaintiff and proposed class representative Rahul Patange (the “Federal Plaintiff,” together with State Plaintiff, the “Plaintiffs”) in a related action captioned In re Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Securities Litigation, No. 2:23-cv-10619-HDV-SK (C.D. Cal.), pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (the “Federal Action”), have reached a proposed settlement of both Actions with Defendants Golden Heaven, Revere Securities LLC, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., Colleen A. De Vries, Cogency Global Inc, and BF Borgers CPA PC (“Settling Defendants”) for $1,700,000 in cash (“Settlement Amount”) on behalf of the Settlement Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims against the Defendants in both Actions.

A Fairness Hearing will be held on September 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable Andrew Borrok, either in person at the New York County Courthouse, Part 53, Courtroom 238, 60 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007, or by telephone or videoconference (at the discretion of the Court). At the hearing, the Court will determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the claims in State Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation and the Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Long Notice”) should be granted; (iii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the State Action should be finally certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. and Pomerantz LLP should be finally appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation which will provide compensation to eligible Settlement Class Members in both Actions should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Plaintiffs’ Counsel’s application for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to 1/3 (one-third) plus interest of the Settlement Amount and reimbursement of litigation expenses of not more than $170,000 should be approved and whether the two Plaintiffs should be granted compensatory awards of no more than $10,000 each for their services to the Settlement Class.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class (a “Settlement Class Member”), your rights will be affected by the pending Actions and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Long Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator, Strategic Claims Services at Golden Heaven Securities Litigation c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, info@strategicclaims.net, 866-274-4004. Copies of the Long Notice and Proof of Claim can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator at www.strategicclaims.net/GoldenHeaven.

__________________________

1 Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms shall maintain the same meaning as those set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated April 28, 2026 (“Stipulation”). The Stipulation can be obtained at www.strategicclaims.net/GoldenHeaven.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Proof of Claim postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than September 3, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Proof of Claim. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the State Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 3, 2026 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Long Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the State Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiffs’ Counsel’s Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and delivered to Class Counsel and Settling Defendants’ counsel such that they are received no later than September 3, 2026 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Long Notice.

Requests for the Long Notice and Proof of Claim form should be made to:

Golden Heaven Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

info@strategicclaims.net

Toll-Free: 866-274-4004

Inquiries about the Settlement, other than requests for the Long Notice and Proof of Claim, should be made to the below Class Counsel:

Jeremy Lieberman

Pomerantz LLP

600 Third Avenue, Floor 20

New York, NY 10016

Email: jalieberman@pomlaw.com Phillip Kim

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Email: philkim@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

By Order of the Court