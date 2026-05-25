Smithfield Foods Partners with Operation Homefront to Support Military and Veteran Families

SMITHFIELD, Va., May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods made a $150,000 contribution to Operation Homefront, a national military nonprofit, to support its mission of helping military and veteran families achieve long-term stability and security.

“On Memorial Day, we pause to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while also recognizing the ongoing needs of the military families who carry their legacy forward,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods. “Through our partnership with Operation Homefront, we are proud to invest in programs that provide meaningful, lasting support to military and veteran families across the country.”





Operation Homefront will use Smithfield’s investment to support two of its cornerstone initiatives: Transitional Homes for Veterans and Holiday Meals for Military®.

“We are grateful that Smithfield Foods is joining Operation Homefront in building strong, stable and secure military and veteran families,” said Regan Huneycutt, chief revenue officer for Operation Homefront. “We are seeing significant and growing needs among the families we serve, including an alarming increase in requests for food assistance and challenges associated with transitioning back to civilian life. Military families face unique hardships, and with this support, we can continue meeting them where and when they need us most.”

Supporting Military Families Through Transitional Housing

On May 22, Smithfield employees volunteered at a home in Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Veterans program in Fayetteville, North Carolina, completing hands-on projects including assembling new patio furniture, children’s toys and a barbecue grill, as well as landscaping and gardening to create a welcoming outdoor space for the veteran family.

The company will continue its support with an upcoming volunteer event in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 29.

Operation Homefront’s portfolio of transitional housing programs provides rent- and utility-free housing combined with personalized financial counseling, employment support and case management. These programs are designed to help veterans and their families transition successfully to civilian life, build financial independence and ultimately achieve long-term housing stability.

Smithfield’s support is expected to help fund housing assistance and services for approximately 10 to 15 military families, reducing immediate financial pressures that often accompany a service member’s transition to civilian life, while equipping participants with tools for long-term success.

Providing Holiday Meals for Military®

Smithfield and Operation Homefront will host four Holiday Meals for Military® events in 2026: one in June in Omaha, Nebraska, and three in November in Junction City and Wichita, Kansas, and Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The Holiday Meals for Military® program helps address food insecurity among military families by providing pantry staples and grocery gift cards so families can prepare a traditional holiday meal of their choice. Since its inception, the program has provided over 230,000 meals to military and veteran families nationwide.

Smithfield’s investment will help provide approximately 750 meals to military and veteran families across Operation Homefront’s central and east regions, ensuring families can gather, share traditions and experience the comfort of a holiday meal together.

Smithfield is committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families through its Helping Our Heroes program, which focuses on strengthening the community and family support systems veterans rely on. To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives, visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact:

Ray Atkinson

Email: ratkinson@smithfield.com

Cell: 757.576.1383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b3a577d-d923-4728-8797-1a9aeae41913